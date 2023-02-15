As a result of the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans narrowly gained a slim majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats increased their margin in the Senate. Divided government is good for some however, those who are disappointed that Republicans currently hold the Speaker’s gavel, must remember that being in the minority has advantages.
Democratic partisans should rejoice in the knowledge that Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene regularly clamor at the nearest microphone. They are both lightning rods for controversy which makes governing more difficult.
Similarly, Republicans were downright giddy when Representatives Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar, opined. The progressive members were portrayed as scary out of touch liberals, by the conservative media. Many Republican voters believed they were hostile and waiting for an opportunity to take away everything that middle America loves.
Members of “The Squad” represent some of more liberal districts in the country. Still, they became symbols in campaign ads from Alaska to the Southern coast of Florida. Even after years of attacks, each of them easily won their primary or general election contests in 2022.
After several years in the minority Republicans recently voted, mostly along party lines, to remove Omar from a committee assignment following antisemitic comments she’s made while in office.
If I could have sat in on that strategy meeting, I’d have argued for Republicans to stand pat. Be defenders of free speech, hand Omar a stronger microphone, patiently wait for her next outburst, strongly condemn it, then raise boat loads of cash from partisans and lobbyists.
Lastly, I would use that money to support Republicans running in winnable districts, leaving Omar and others to freely spread more claptrap.
Representatives Greene, Boebert and others of their ilk also spew their own brand of nonsense.
Last Tuesday, President Biden delivered the State of the Union Address, it was an adequate speech, though otherwise unremarkable. Republicans gifted Biden a viral moment, when some booed his rhetoric concerning protections for Social Security and Medicare and a clean debt ceiling. Visuals of members shouting and jeering as he vowed to veto any cuts will perfectly overlay a 2024, campaign ad.
Instead of waiting until after the speech to point out how much various Democratic proposals would cost, Republicans allowed this exchange to be the enduring memory from the address.
Although each party has their share of individuals who throw remarkable tantrums, Biden looked like an adult in front of inconsolable children. This bad behavior is bipartisan, becoming so common it barely warrants repeating.
I’m not a fan of President Biden, he seems prone to anger and at times appears to make rash decisions. Although, last Tuesday, he appeared to be having fun while setting a course toward reelection. Momentarily unmoored by economic concerns, the Chinese surveillance balloon program, or without serious consideration of how his proposals would reach the Senate, he stole the night while several Republicans again looked foolish, but that’s been repeated for a while now.
