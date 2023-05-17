Being a reporter and columnist allows for the opportunity to see and comment on amazing and interesting things. Last week, however, I experienced the flip side of that coin. Though CNN was seemingly happy to brag about its exclusive Donald Trump town hall which boasted an estimated three-million viewers, the boon is unlikely to last. The uneasy partnership between Trump and the original Cable News Network is also just as likely to be short lived.
The likely Republican front runner was recently indicted on multiple counts of falsifying business records, and found civilly liable for the sexual assault and defamation of author, E. Jean Carroll. He must distance himself from ongoing investigations and fully commit to a robust 2024 campaign if he hopes to be successful in a General Election, but Donald Trump has a history of re-litigating the past.
No pun intended.
At least on this night Trump appeared confident and in control of a New Hampshire crowd which was packed with those who voted for him in the past or were open to voting for him again. The former President played his usual game with softball questions. The moderator made efforts to fact check his claims, though she was often railroaded by an individual so accustomed to lying, that he can no longer distinguish the truth from his reality.
On the rare occasions he didn’t lie or weaken his points through hyperbole, he simply avoided answering.
As I watched, I found myself simultaneously as impressed by the ease in which Trump commanded the room, as I was befuddled by his clumsy approach to issues that are sure to fester and may define the 2024 General Election.
Trump faces a problem which plagues many candidates who choose to again seek elected office after leaving public life. It’s easy to fall into the habit of rerunning old races, or attempting to settle political scores, but every election is different from the last.
While the majority of voters are unhappy with President Biden, Trump runs the risk of making this election more about what happened to him in the past than being a vehicle to help the American people move ahead. In just a short time the mood of the country, the circumstances surrounding the election or in fact, the electorate itself can change.
Tone influences every campaign and from what I can tell Trump’s hasn’t changed. Last week showed that he lacks the ability to move on from his 2020 election defeat unlike the majority of Independents, Democrats and even some Republicans.
Even worse, other Republicans have failed to recognize that the majority of voters rebuked his political influence not just in 2020, but in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as well.
I do not relish a rematch between Trump and Biden, but I fear in little more than a year that is what we will face. There are places to take President Biden to task. I hope the 2024 campaign centers on the issues more than the men, because if not, 2024 will be more of the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.