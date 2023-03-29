It was once an unwritten rule that the topics of politics, religion and finance were to be avoided among friends and in polite company. There are a several factors that influence a person’s political affiliation. However, it seems that politics have become one of the primary factors that negatively affects people’s friendships.
I remain good friends with Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians, though I’ve lost friendships because I’ve voiced displeasure with some of my former political allies.
I take responsibility for my part in the growing trend of ultra partisanship. I had no idea that my pension for quips and logic which confounded Democrats at their press conferences, would be considered child’s play today. I rationalized my actions because of the policy differences and a vast divergence of competing visions for my home state.
I’m a proud Illinoisan, although the state objectively remains a mess. I see parallels between it and Texas which many refuse to acknowledge. While some point to economic indicators and employment numbers as a measure of longhorn success, critics contend that even the smoothest running economic engine is of little use if the entire vehicle isn’t tended to.
Texas will be damaged by one-party rule because too many are blinded by personal agendas and self-righteousness.
I have a few regrets pertaining to politics because I spit the partisan line in defense of many candidates who were quite frankly, unworthy, or did little to help their own cause.
All partys have their fair share of blemishes, and I have no desire to return to my former pursuit on a full time basis. I am happiest in my current role as political commentator, not because I miss the rush of campaigning, I simply wish to forgo the internal anxiety that accompanies it. I enjoy being an even-handed dealer.
As a reporter, I have the opportunity to ask questions and find the truth of the matter without having to partake in the usual back wall chatter. The thing that I’ve come to realize is that people assume politics is overly difficult, it isn’t.
While there are certainly more complex issues which require multifaceted resolutions at higher levels of government, the art and science of politics from city hall to the White House are inherently the same.
The best candidates have a sufficient understanding of policy and the ability to create sizzle around their candidacy. At its core, governing necessitates winning elected office in order to serve the public.
Campaigning requires intangibles which are often not directly related to policy.
Sometimes, I feel for the politicians we elect. Often, they’re caught in a fishbowl, watched by hyper-vigilant partisans ready to pounce because they failed to keep a campaign promise or vote a particular way on a single issue.
The truth is the public often chooses candidates based only on sizzle, then quickly become frustrated because those they elect may not have the experience needed to effectively govern.
The challenge of being an informed voter is deciphering sizzle from substance and remembering that both are necessary to pick a successful public official.
