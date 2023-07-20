By Mark Archibald
I asked a retired Illinois newspaper columnist for advice after being offered a place at The Daily Sun. My primary responsibility was to tell the truth and be interesting, he told me, adding that the inspiration for his columns often originated from conversations with his wife and kids. Upon learning that I was single and childless, he joked: Enjoy the politics and the letters to the editor suggesting that you pack your bags.
Over the past seven years I’ve heard several variations of Yankee go home; each has rolled off my back.
To be honest, being asked to leave Texas because I continue to challenge conventional wisdom is a badge of honor. However, I realize that my column cannot be solely dedicated to politics.
Government and sports have been passions, but I am most grateful for the opportunity to express myself through writing. I often reflect on my family, friends, and experiences, which brought me to this place, and this job.
My mom is the rock in our family, she is true to herself and made our house into a home. She is devoted to me, proud of who I am and what I’ve accomplished thus far. As the years pass, my only regret is that her body can no longer match her still unyielding spirit.
My father spent decades in the elements helping to create the American dream for countless people. Through the heat, he remained the strong silent type.
Dad seemed to enjoy his job and was certainly proud to be a union bricklayer, though when asked for specifics, he simply replied “It’s work.” It took me too long to say this, but I am damn proud to be his son. I will never match his professional standard, but I’ll strive to meet it every day. His work ethic and dedication allowed him to put food on the table and clothes on our backs. I take pride in my work the same way that he did in his labor. I hope that I’ll continue to make my family proud.
There were other influences of course, but now that I’m older, I realize that many of my dad’s sleepless nights were a result of anxiety not insomnia. As a provider, he worried about his family and the future which at the time, didn’t occur to me, and he wanted it that way.
Now I’m embarking on a new journey with a girlfriend, and her daughter. Together, we’re planning and working toward our future here. As the possibility of these changes became reality, I began focusing on things bigger than box scores. I now realize that my dad’s sleepless nights had less to do with insomnia than preparing for the unknown, and that’s the same as I want it. The days of political arguments encroaching on my nights are over. There are now greater concerns and at the end of the day, “it’s work.”
The grizzled columnist was right, there will be countless anecdotes and conversations which will surely require a creative outlet. I look forward to it, and sharing some of them with each of you.
