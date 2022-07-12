Social media hasn’t turned out to be the town square once envisioned. In fact, some have argued it’s closer to the city sewer many predicted. The primary purpose of social media is advertising, not to entertain, inform or assist users. These sites have largely become commercial echo chambers with the majority satisfied to read and share items which confirm their beliefs.
During Twitter’s infancy, I attended a learning workshop to effectively increase political engagement on what was then considered the wild west of platforms. Initially, I hoped to find additional sources and facts to sway likely, but undecided voters. I mostly found individuals who were content to choose flash over substance.
Periodically, I check back to see if the situation has improved. For the most part social media remains a large cauldron of shallow explanations, overly simplified memes and reactionary retorts, used to demean others and carpet bomb the political landscape.
According to February, 2022 data, the United States has the most Twitter users. Twenty-three percent of American adult’s report having an account, although 44% of worldwide users’ left without sending a tweet.
That means a comparatively small percentage are driving the narrative about political, pop culture, and other “trending” issues. No matter how much we may not like social media or technologies influence on our lives, it’s foolhardy to believe that toothpaste will ever be put back in the tube.
A Pew Research Poll showed that in 2021, 31% of American adults regularly get their news from social media outlets. The good news is that percentage fell in comparison to 2020.
The challenge will be to harness the positives of social media while adapting our expectations to counteract its inherent flaws. Social media should not be a primary news source, however, given our society’s desire connect, it will play an increasing role in political advocacy and organization.
Social media is capable of mobilizing people for marches or fundraising efforts, but failing to include a reminder that all elections matter, is a missed opportunity. How political organization and advocacy evolves over the next generation will be greatly influenced by our use of the technology.
Voter enthusiasm is arguably the most important indicator to watch during any campaign and election season. The old saying “If you aren’t angry, you aren’t paying attention,” applies but there’s little gained if angry tweets and posts are the extent of one’s political engagement. In addition, register to vote, write letters to the editor, contact a campaign, ask to make calls or knock doors.
Cases normally take years to matriculate through the highest points of the judiciary. Their potential impact and outcomes rarely take as long to reveal themselves. Blame is sometimes misplaced but true force is often found within the state legislature not a justice’s gavel.
Experts point to history and economic factors to support their belief that 2022 will be a Republican year. However, judging by the reaction on social media the intensity of that wave will depend on those who are angry doing more than tweeting about it.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
