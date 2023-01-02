Albert Einstein determined the rate at which time passes, depends on one’s frame of reference. For me, 2022 seemed to fly by. However, I can’t begin to imagine how slow the hours passed for those in Ukrainian and Russian cities ravaged by conflict. As we begin 2023, the war between the Eastern European neighbors continues in its eleventh month. America should continue to support, Volodymyr Zelenksy and the fledgling Ukrainian democracy. Known as the breadbasket of Europe, the Ukraine is acting as the sentinel against further Russian aggression.
In March, I predicted there was a chance that Vladimir Putin wouldn’t survive the year. So far, the former KGB agent turned dictator is still in charge, but questions remain about his stability as leader, and his health.
I’m sure Russian experts in our State Department are already focusing on who will be the next to jump on the back of the Russian Bear. I’ll double down on last year’s prediction and further suggest that Putin hire additional food testers and otherwise not get too comfortable.
I hope that a lasting and workable peace will be found in the region in the coming year.
Domestically one of the biggest questions I’ll have in the New Year is whether Republicans have learned lessons following last year’s disappointing elections.
No matter how artfully partisan pundits spin the results, the GOP took it on the chin. The few bright spots were Texas, New York and Florida.
The outcome in the Sunshine State provides an opportunity for Governor Ron DeSantis to springboard toward a White House run.
I expect he’ll announce his candidacy for the nomination late in the spring.
However, I believe another candidate will emerge, possibly South Carolina Senator, Tim Scott or Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The candidacy of either could effectively turn the nominating contest into a three-person race. Donald Trump will likely be a spoiler, damaging the eventual winner ahead of the General Election match up with President Biden.
I predicted that economic concerns and inflation would carry the day in 2022, but the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case energized Democrats and convinced more Independents to support Democrats, in several tossup races. As a result, Republicans hold only a slim majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats gained a seat in the Senate.
This year will set the table for the 2024 campaigns. Republicans should focus on immigration and border security policies, tax relief and energy independence, if they hope to win in 2024. Any detour into social issues will likely lessen that chance.
On the state level, I predict a bit of a change in tone from Austin. While a fair share of hardliners will grab headlines, a session with reduced electoral pressure will allow an opportunity for lawmakers to find consensus. I hope that adapting education funding formulas to assist smaller districts and community colleges is a priority this session. Students in rural Texas need an even playing field in the years ahead.
On the whole, I’m optimistic about the coming year and wish everyone a happy and safe 2023.
