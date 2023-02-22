A majority of the public already considers politicians to be a gaggle of fast talkers, decades long polling data suggests that they’re considered world class liars as well. Comedian George Carlin postulated, that our entire system would collapse if honesty were introduced into American politics. Both elected officials and candidates regularly stretch the limits of the truth, though I’d argue that politicians who brazenly lie are rare.
The manipulation of the most egregious half-truths is often left to consultants and advertisers. While most individuals say they prefer ads that highlight what a particular candidate would do if elected, studies show otherwise. Depending on the size of the race, and the stakes, a political ad blitz can run in the millions of dollars.
An approximate $1.4 billion in political advertising has been spent on four Georgia Senate races since 2020. However, for any advertisement to provide the largest return, there has to be a buzz, and a kernel of truth surrounding the product. People are more likely to buy what they believe, and most trusted sales are closed by friends, in grocery stores, diners, bars and church parking lots.
The same is true of political rhetoric. Even a gifted orator’s delivery can become stale after repeating the same attacks. The most savage words are best delivered by someone other than those seeking office.
It doesn’t take long for a positive or negative opinion to spread like wildfire. Especially when politics are involved. Lies are easier to extinguish, but truth acts as an accelerant.
This is one of the reasons why social media is effective and yet has become a dangerous political instrument. Just about everyone believes what their friends tell them, especially when they want to believe it.
Incumbents routinely fend off changers primarily due to name recognition and the ability to raise money. Beginning in 1964, the rate of incumbency in the House of Representatives has fallen below 86% only twice, both occurrences were in the midst of contentious midterm elections in 1970 and 2010, in those instances the incumbency rate only fell within the 85th percentile. The United States Senate has been a bit more volatile over that span, but defeating an elected member of the Upper Chamber of Congress still remains daunting.
Money is necessary evil in politics, without it campaigns are unable to effectively communicate their message. However, money can’t buy trusted word of mouth. The impact of testimonials at every level of politics can hardly be understated.
Over the coming months there will be signs and advertisements around the towns of Texas. Candidates will spend their time, energy and money hoping to make larger investments in our communities. We should listen to them as well as seek our friends’ opinions and make the most informed decisions possible.
I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who decided to run municipal and school board positions. The decision to serve the public shouldn’t be taken lightly. Thank you all, for your willingness to serve and sacrifice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.