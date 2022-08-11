I'm not a fan of extreme quiet. Even as a child my most creative times and best sleep never happened in complete silence. While most kids needed a stuffed animal or a particular blanket, I only required a cassette player. I had a drawer full of vintage tapes which soothed my old soul.
One of my favorites was a tape of sports highlights from the last century. I felt as though I was in the crowd when Joe Lewis defeated Max Schmeling in Yankee Stadium in June of 1938. I was also transported to the stands as Bobby Thomson's improbable home run settled into the left field seats at The Polo Grounds; the blast ended the playoff series and Brooklyn's season in October, 1951. The ninth-inning belt simultaneously lifted the spirits of New York Giants fans leaving many devastated across Brooklyn.
Bobby Thomson's Home Run was seen coast to coast on television, with Hall of Fame announcer Ernie Harwell behind the microphone. Several others broadcast the action on radio, but it was the Giant's Russ Hodges call which earned immortality. Luckily, someone had put a cassette recorder near the radio as the final inning started. Legend has it that a Dodger fan taped the Giant broadcast of what would become known as "The shot heard around the world," because he wanted to hear the Giants announcer begrudgingly admit defeat. Consequently, the words, "The Giants Win the Pennant" were saved for posterity and will echo through time.
The legendary announcer, Vin Scully, recounted the story in his final broadcast during the finale of the 2016 season. Scully retired after 67 years in the booth.
Vin began his career in Brooklyn in 1950. He moved his microphone west when the team relocated to Los Angeles in 1958. Although some in Brooklyn never could forgive ownership for the perceived betrayal, Scully was steady and able to show some the way through change, while introducing generations of new fans to an iconic organization.
Last week, legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully died at the age of 94. Scully earned worldwide acclaim and notoriety, but he considered himself just a redheaded boy who was able to realize his dream. His voice was clear and smooth, comforting, never finding it necessary to overpower what was happening on the field. Scully befriended Jackie Robinson who broke the game's color barrier in 1947. He was also behind the microphone when Hank Aaron broke baseball's career home run record. Scully recognized the historical implications noting that Aaron was receiving a standing ovation in the deep South as he rounded the bases.
I began watching Vin in the 1980's when he provided the play by play for the national game of the week. I would set out to keep score but too often I would stop the endeavor, choosing instead to watch and listen to the action expertly described by a master plying his craft.
I enjoyed my Saturday afternoons with Vin Scully and Joe Garagiola. The memories wash over me as I recall the time I spent listening to the men describe the game we loved. Thanks to recordings we can still listen to our hearts content. Thank you, Vin.
