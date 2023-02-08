This may be an oversimplification, but there seems to be three types of people in the world. Those who are early, those who are on time, and those who are always late. My family of three contained each classification, though my mother’s tardiness wasn’t of her doing. She was repeatedly rushed at the last minute, forced to parry with a curious kid who couldn’t multitask, but chose those moments to ponder life’s questions.
I arrived where I needed to be, mostly on time, Though I continue to push the limit.
Our daily back and forth prepared me for the day, but the process annoyed my dad to no end. He was taught to be on time in the Army. The man was habitually 15 minutes early.
This conflict is universal among people, but politics is a bit different. A political filing deadline ensures fairness by disqualifying those who enter a race late.
Even the decision of when to file for office requires thought and strategy. In the past I’ve advised candidates to either file early in the period, or be among the last to declare.
Candidates often garner additional media coverage by being first or last to file. Those who file early, can demonstrate strength, maximize campaign infrastructure and finalize fundraising plans while swiftly moving to consolidate support. The quick action also decreases the chance that multiple candidates will enter a race.
If several vie for a single position there is little chance that a front-runner will emerge with momentum.
The other option for candidates looking to make a political splash is to sign up on the last day of a filing period. This normally gives candidates an opportunity to reset the narrative at the outset of a campaign before the public’s focus is again disbursed.
Incumbent politicians have built in advantages when they decide to seek another term. Among those is expectation. Incumbents can in effect freeze the field until they announce their decision.
For example, Donald Trump entered the Presidential race early hoping he could dictate the 2024 narrative while undercutting potential competition. Many within his administration had previously signaled they wouldn’t run for President, if he again threw his hat in the ring.
However, given his lackluster performance this go around, it’s undetermined if any former allies will forgo their aspirations to become Chief Executive of the United States.
Incumbents normally signal to voters that they can expect similar actions or results during another term in office.
Incumbency advantage allows an office holder to survey the field until the close of the filing period. However, an incumbent who fails to signal their intentions risks denying potential candidates the space to run with tail winds. A slow-deciding office holder also risks the possibility of serving another term if no one steps up.
The filing deadline to declare the intent to run for city and school offices in Texas is 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Even if the political fields look a bit barren now, I expect the dam to breach in the coming days.
