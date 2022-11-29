Last week the canvassing of votes in Navarro County officially concluded the 2022 election cycle. Congratulations are again in order for the candidates who won the opportunity to represent us on the local, state, and federal levels.
I also want to thank the election officials who worked diligently to ensure another fair election. Every election clerk, and judge, poll watcher, equipment technician, and voter registrar, should take pride in their efforts because they played a necessary and vital role in this all-important undertaking.
With the election in the books, there’s time to catch up with friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday. But the last two months of the year can be more stressful than watching election results trickle in from a swing state.
The meal we look forward to all year doesn’t just appear on the table. Preparations for it began long before the carving knife fulfills its purpose.
In the era of curbside pickup or delivery, I believe anyone who braves grocery store this time of year deserves recognition and possibly a hard hat.
Although many want to idealize the holidays or portray them as something straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, several psychiatrists have cited additional mental and physical health related to the holiday season. Many enjoy being around family or friends to share time and a meal, but the need to recharge alone is just as imperative.
The next month can be a blur with abbreviated work schedules and deadlines, more the norm than an anomaly. Gift giving, travel, cooking, and family obligations also add up. Mounting economic concerns will inhibit some from fully enjoying the holidays.
I can’t speak for everyone but for my sensibilities the best Thanksgivings and Christmases are spent with family and friends. However, we can’t forget to prioritize ourselves as well.
Last week I enjoyed stress-free conversation with friends, replete with all the turkey and sides I could eat. As much as I enjoyed the holiday itself, I looked forward to the rest of the weekend with football and basketball games on tap with the outstanding leftovers within easy reach.
Thanksgiving weekend is often known as “Rivalry Weekend” in College Football featuring games between in state schools or schools that share a border. The excitement surrounding these games is palpable between invested fan bases.
The University of Michigan and Ohio State University rivalry is known as “The Game” is widely considered one of the most contentious rivalries in the sport. Ohio State fans refer to the University of Michigan as the school up North, while the letter “M” is removed from all campus buildings leading up to “The Game.”
As a Notre Dame fan, I congratulate Michigan although no matter who loses “The Game,” I win.
Alabama and Auburn also played with Alabama coming out ahead. As a Northerner It’s harder to fathom the depth which Southerners regard their football, I’ve heard if a rival wins some don’t celebrate Christmas.
I appreciate the commitment of sports fans who truly enjoyed the best weekend in all of college sports; complete with the leftovers.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
