By Mark Archibald
Donald Trump was indicted for a third time last week, the second time on Federal charges. He was arraigned Thursday, in a Washington D.C. Federal Courthouse just blocks away from his old residence. Trump’s campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination is his attempt to preserve his freedom and ensure that the financial burden for his legal bills falls on the shoulders of someone other than himself.
Trump is persuasive as he talks about fighting for every American, although his fidelity seems to extend only to himself and those who bear his name.
His latest indictments include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. The latest indictment pertains to Trump’s alleged attempts to subvert the result of the 2020 election, which he lost.
As of the time of this writing, he faces 78 criminal indictments in state and federal courts. A number which is expected to increase after the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, delivers an indictment detailing alleged election interference in the state of Georgia.
No credible evidence of widespread election fraud was proven in any court. Although he insisted that he won the election, Trump lost dozens of cases in multiple jurisdictions in the days and weeks following the election. According to the indictment brought by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, Trump is alleged to have cajoled and pressured individuals to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
As a defendant, Donald Trump will have an opportunity to refute the charges against him. I hope that he is able to mount a robust defense. Once again, I take no pleasure in the Former President’s plight or the day’s events. This arraignment is a somber occasion which I hope will signal the end of Donald Trump as a public figure.
This column is not about predicting the outcome of any legal issue, celebrating a man’s fall from grace, political retribution, or forecasting his political future. Regardless of the outcome from this or his other days in court, I am again imploring voters to cut ties with Trump because he is likely to lose again. However, months before the first votes are cast Trump remains the odds-on favorite to win the Republican nomination. Although I’ve never been a fan of Trump, forsaking a candidate that earned tremendous support is not easy or even likely.
Furthermore, if Congressional Republicans hope to be successful with 2024 swing voters, they must break their near eight-year fascination with the social media provocateur.
Trump is a salesman, and showman who creates a spectacle. He effectively communicates with those who believe the system is rigged against them. Joe Biden often portrays himself as a transitional political figure, but he should have his record over the prior four years examined. The American people deserve better than how this campaign is shaping up.
The voters will decide whether 2024 will be a rematch of Trump versus Biden, but the most effective way to ensure there isn’t a rerun of Biden, is to bring the curtain down on Trump after his third act.
