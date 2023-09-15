A lot has changed since I initially wrote my impressions about Texas life. Although I remain a proud Illinois native, I’ve lived in Texas for eight years; it’s where I’ve chosen to make my mark.
Although I’m largely out of the Illinois political loop, the news that a venture capitalist and former Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner, all but closed his wallet to current Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, caught my attention.
I don’t care how the the former Illinois Chief Executive spends or wastes his money. During each of our professional interactions, I never had a favorable opinion of him.
Rauner is what I like to call, Chicago slick.
Most people from other parts of the country aren’t aware, but Illinoisans can differ with anyone on politics, religion, or football allegiances, and still have a peaceful dinner.
Just don’t assume all of Illinois is like Chicago.
I was raised far from The Windy City, in an area that combined rural charm with the convenience of smaller cities.
Chicago is known for crime and grift, but is also recognized worldwide for great food, shopping, sports, the arts and Lake Michigan. The issue with Chicago isn’t political. it’s oversized influence and ego is buoyed by the good old American dollar.
Illinoisans have a difficult time reconciling that for all the bad Chicago brings, the state would wither without the contributions of its people and culture.
Several Illinois Governors and other state officials have spent time in prison. However, the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has me wondering if Texans will demand better from leaders or continue to blame the process as many in Illinois have done.
Unlike some Texas Republicans I was taught that conservatives own our mistakes.
I enjoy Corsicana and this region, but I am not consumed by it. I refuse to join in the hero worship of Texas the way other transplants have.
Additionally, I don’t subscribe to the notion that things are bad or good based on the opinions of others. If something needs changing, change it at the ballot box, because those who complain on social media are often all hat and no cattle.
I love Illinois, the people made it home, but circumstances dictated I move to Texas.
On September 1, 2015, I boarded a plane and this has since been the place where I’ve lived.
I’ve made friends and found a job, but still often hear the refrain “Don’t Illinois my Texas.”
That statement is incomplete.
Texas grows by an estimated 1,000 people per day, over four million in the last 10 years. Combined, our labors and revenue have built infrastructure and provided for countless other goods and services. The state has gained four more representatives in Congress.
Together we’ve made Texas stronger.
Texas is a large bountiful place, I liked it well enough to persuade two others to move here. On behalf of transplants trying to make this place home, please don’t let fear of change, limit the possibilities for Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.