As Bill Murray sang the June 11 edition of the Seventh Inning Stretch, the roar that reverberated through the Wrigley Field’s crowd caused tears to well in my eyes, as I smiled. The ball park is at full capacity for the first time since the fall of 2019. Regular readers know that I consider the real estate located at the corner of Clark and Addison Street, to be a holy place. The excitement that emanated from those fans seemed to jumpstart the players, leading to a win.
The South Side’s White Sox are leading the American League’s Central Division, while the 2021 Cubs are competing for tops in the National League, having just swept a three-game series against the rival St. Louis Cardinals. Needless to say, the “reopening” of the ballpark went well.
Last month, I struck up a conversation with a visitor attending the dedication of the Navarro County’s Gold Star Family Memorial Monument. I discovered, he also happened to be from Illinois. While we marveled at the surroundings, we chatted about a topic which united us regardless of geographical or sports differences; a mutual distain for many aspects involving the city of Chicago.
Growing up on the Western edge of the state, it’s easy to consider the Windy City a bully who continues to take all of the taxpayer’s lunch money while offering little respect or gratitude in return. Chicago isn’t my cup of tea, it’s too big and too fast for my taste, though I would overlook any inconvenience to sit in the stands at Wrigley for a three-game series, and cheer the boys in pinstripes.
No doubt, Chicago has earned its bad reputation. The political corruption found there is legendary. Prices of consumable items can send anyone who grew up in a small-town, into sticker shock, and that doesn’t even consider the taxes.
There’s no denying Chicago’s the population and economic center of Illinois, still, if some residents had their way the city would be quarantined so its issues wouldn’t continue to infect the entire state. Such a drastic move would compel the Second City’s elected officials to handle their own problems. However impractical, a separation would force the remainder of Illinois and a number of other boring, flat states, to clamor for diminishing tourism revenue, having overestimated what they actually offer in return.
Chicago has multiple world-renowned dining, and destination options. The city’s colorful and historic neighborhoods coexist next to modern construction. Yes, the winters are brutal but nothing compares a summer day at the old ballpark alongside Lake Michigan, and 41,649 of your closest friends.
I love the Cubs and would certainly visit anytime, but “The City of Big Shoulders” casts a long shadow. Its politicians can hardly pay for essential services, resist transparency, and regularly fail to communicate effectively with residents.
Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neal said that all politics are local. The leader from Cambridge was correct. Regardless of geography, small town problems have found their way to the nation’s biggest cities, and back again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.