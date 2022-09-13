For many Americans, the mention of Sept. 11 brings to mind feelings of sadness and anger. The date will forever be seared into our collective consciousness. The day began with beautiful blue skies, and a sun kissed New York City skyline.
As night fell, it became clear that thousands had died and our financial district and parts of the Pentagon were reduced to rubble. Our nation was in shock as governments from around the world had offered their support.
Among the indelible images of that day were of people choosing to commit suicide rather than succumb to smoke inhalation, or fire. Another is of abandoned fire trucks, and police vehicles seemingly wanting and waiting for their drivers to return.
Of the 416 first responders who died that day, 415 worked for the city of New York, 313 of those were firefighters.
I also think of the passengers who called their loved ones in order to hear their voices and say goodbye for a final time. After a decision and the words “Let’s roll,” some were able to retake their aircraft from the terrorists. Those on Flight 93, ultimately sacrificed themselves to save others. They were the first to do battle in what would become known as The Global War on Terror.
No matter how much time passes, I will never forget that day or those which immediately followed. I discussed the potential strategy of reconfiguring the Tora Bora Mountains into the world’s largest gravel pit, only to be told “we can’t do that.”
I realize now that my response wasn’t realistic but like many I was still reeling. Although I understood the reason, the sight of the flags lowered on the campus pissed me off.
I wanted to fight but couldn’t, which added to my anger, and honestly a deep depression. While others went to prayer vigils, I felt useless and prayed for those in uniform.
The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed how the majority viewed safety, security, as well as domestic and foreign policy. Some of those changes have been positive, others have objectively reduced freedom without tangible benefit.
The decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in August of 2021 was condemned by many for a multitude of reasons. By completing the action, President Biden kept the promise of the previous administration, though like many things done by government the execution of these plans left much to be desired.
Twenty-one years ago, millions here and around the world expressed their support, our leaders, came together on the Capitol steps to sing God Bless America. Seeing members of the major political parties united helped in those moments, though it seems like such a hollow gesture now.
It didn’t take long for regular partisan squabbles to return. In the 21-years since Sept. 11, 2001, political bickering has become supercharged. The rancor and mistrust seem to be at an all-time high. It was unrealistic to expect that cooperation to continue in perpetuity but we should remember everything about those days for generations.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.