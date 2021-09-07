Few events illicit stronger visceral reactions for many Americans than mention of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Almost immediately, I’m back on Southern Illinois University’s campus. My disbelief turned to anger, as the events of that day came into focus.
I didn’t go anywhere after seeing news reports of the attacks. A housing official talked about a vigil, but at the time I wasn’t interested in prayer. I wanted the United States to exact revenge on those responsible for planning the heinous acts.
As time passed, a twinge of guilt mixed with those feelings. As a disabled person I wouldn’t be on the battlefield. Americans appreciate the sacrifices made by those in uniform, and their loved ones. The one percent who serve, are our country’s best.
The serene settings of New York City, Washington DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania were altered and families across the country were instantly incomplete. People were murdered simply because they enjoyed freedom.
One of my favorite spots on Southern Illinois campus was Pulliam Hall. The building houses the campus’s picturesque clock tower. Nearby flags were lowered to half-mast remaining that way for much of the month. I understood the need to morn, although I was stricken by a growing rage.
Americans were united, no third-rate terrorist organization was going to keep us down. I waited for the day the campus flags returned to full height, a tangible sign that our strength and resilience was returning. As usual our citizens and military led the way.
While the wounds associated with 9/11 are no longer fresh, the scar tissue remains. Some images have faded from our memory’s, however, several connected with emotions, and are seared into our consciousness.
It’s difficult to forget the pain and anguish experienced in those dark days or the common purpose we shared. Twenty years later we must remain resolute and not only remember the nearly 3,000 who perished, but reflect on the importance of defending freedom and American values.
We remember those who answered the call and saved as many as possible, and those jumped because they couldn’t escape the inferno inside the World Trade Center. We admire the fortitude of decision makers who began preparing for war inside the Pentagon while their comrades were still in surgery. We honor the strength of ordinary Americans who completed anguished phone calls, then voted to fight their attackers.
George Marshall, who would later serve as Secretary of State, became Chief of Staff of the Army on Sept. 1, 1939, began honing and remaking military leadership based on his World War I memoir, letters, and observations. General Marshall said, “America pursues a policy of unpreparedness for war. He added “Inevitably, leaders had to be aware that America enters war, ill-trained and poorly equipped.”
Marshall understood, that the cost of a free society is steep.
Some are concerned that the significance of Sept. 11 might be lost. Erected memorials and other locations are places to reflect on freedom, the changing world, and how beautiful America is, even though she has scars.
