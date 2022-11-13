A little bit of Lloyd. Many of you knew of my late father-in-law Lloyd Huffman. He had a huge impact on our community in so many ways. Today he remains around us in a multitude of places: the Palace Theatre, Navarro College, CORAD – Corsicana Weather Radar, Huffman Communications, etc.
I kept thinking about a project, one of several, that were left undone when he left us over four years ago. This project involves the remnants of a little, old powder blue Piaggio scooter.
I first saw it seven or eight years ago in bits and pieces in one of the shop buildings. It was in piles of rusty parts sitting on the floor. Lloyd had a special way of “organizing” things as do his sons. It usually involved things loosely gathered in stacks. Make no mistake, he could tell you where things were.
Anyhow, this little collection of metal bits, scratched and dented parts covered in peeling paint will soon become my project. I’ve always had a love of scooters. My one and only, a red Suzuki, was stolen at Texas A&M University in 1990. I have always wanted another one. It’s kind of a freeing thing much like a 1976 two-seater Cessna or a two- seater convertible; both of which I have sat behind the aileron and wheels of. I have eclectic tastes for sure. Not necessarily fancy, rather more offbeat. I thrive on the unusual.
Luckily, blue is my favorite color. Though I may opt more for a shiny, silvery blue shade. Research will help me figure out which hue to go with. Here is the kicker that makes me smile from ear to ear. Lloyd “purchased” this vehicle when he was a student at Corsicana High School in the 1960s with the trade of a calf. Thank You to Tim Brady, my friend and Huffman Communications employee, for sharing THAT story. I have a tear of joy in my eye over that one. And thank you for looking up the info on the 1950s Cruiseaire. I know Lloyd is up there laughing hardily with a big grin on his face.
The only thing cooler than having a seven-decade old motor scooter is obtaining one that belonged to someone like Lloyd with a story of having traded a calf for it! I’m not sure where to begin on this journey of restoration. Houses I know a bit better how to fix up. But a 70-year-old piece of historical, two-wheeled transportation will be a new one.
I cannot wait to get onto this project. I have visions of tooting around Corsicana saying “ciao” while riding on this silly and fun throwback two-wheeler. I hope to do it the justice Lloyd would have.
The topper is that it feels like we are getting a little piece of him back.
Christy is a real estate agent and investor with BrickStreet Realty Group in Downtown Corsicana. She
can be reached at christy@brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
