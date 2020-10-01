I made it to a ballpark for the first time this year on Saturday, and I got to live the fan-less experience. At Guaranteed Rate Field, where I was watching the Cubs and White Sox, they used cardboard cutouts to fill the first few rows around the stadium, but otherwise, it's just a lot of empty seats. They use piped-in, fake crowd noise to try and cover over the silence, but it was almost palpable for much of the game..
One of the things I have really grown to appreciate at baseball games is the crowd. Especially on a night like Saturday, when the Cubs had the chance to win their division and the White Sox a chance to stay in the hunt for theirs. Normally, Guaranteed Rate would have been an electric place to be on a night like that. Even in the cold-weather early days of the season in Chicago, I have always been impressed by the thousands of people who will still come to see a game in person.
And not having them there this year has made a difference. In other sports, it's changing the way referees call games, and in baseball, home-field advantage doesn't really apply anymore. Where baseball teams have long won about 55 percent of their home games, this year that number has dropped to roughly an even split.
Eventually, we'll get back to a time when crowds can gather at places like a stadium again, but in the meantime, seeing the empty seats in person on Saturday night made me think about one facet of coronavirus life that has impressed me from the beginning: The way that people have adapted, and how quickly they have done it.
Not just in sports, where they have figured out a way to mostly successfully restart the NBA and NHL seasons, play out a baseball season, and get the football campaigns underway, but more importantly, in the rest of day-to-day life.
Grocery stores have figured out how to let us buy food as safely as possible, restaurants have figured out how to keep operating, teachers are figuring out how to do their jobs via Zoom and Google Meets or in a heavily modified in-person environment, and doctors and nurses have figured out how to keep providing medical care despite significant personal risk.
It's kind of incredible when I think about it. There have definitely been flaws in the response to coronavirus at all leadership levels, but I continue to be proud of the doggedness of most people to keep adapting.
While watching a particularly key moment in the fourth inning of Saturday's game, I forgot for a few minutes that there were no fans there. That happened in part because of the gravity of what was taking place in the game, but also because the White Sox employee in charge of the fan noise was doing such a good job of matching it to what the buzz in the crowd would probably have been like. A pretty remarkable skill to have acquired when just six or seven months ago this whole possibility would have been hard to imagine.
For all that we might get wrong, adapting is one of the things that humans usually handle really well. Most of the time, we're going to find a way to improve a situation or figure out a new way to exist within a situation we can't change.
