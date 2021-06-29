I seek consensus where possible, a condition which has put me at odds in the current political environment. Two traits I will not compromise are truth and justice. I take it personally when those I deal with lack respect for the same.
Because he demonstrated little fidelity at his core, I became an early detractor of Donald Trump’s. I failed to realize the effect he had on people; or his ability to cloak his narcissistic tendencies. The New York millionaire successfully disguised himself as a fighter for the common man.
Millions like me, held him to the same standards as other politicians. Others gave him a pass because he’s a showman who didn’t care what he said. He was running to be Chief Executive of the United States, not the lead carnival barker for Barnum and Bailey’s circus.
He took no responsibility for professional and personal failures but raced to take credit for successes. I spoke out against Trump when he failed to exemplify many conservative and Republican positions and values. Scores assumed that because I didn’t acquiesce to either party’s line, that I supported the other side without hesitation or boundary. Others mistook negativity towards Trump as blind adherence to Democratic policy positions without condition.
A partisan fire is often fanned to distract from the sad condition of both parties which continue to spread dumbed down mantras, encouraging followers to view politics as a zero-sum game. No matter who’s victorious in that scenario, the process has been reduced to pandering to the lowest common denominator.
Although judging people based on their politics has become popular, I’m not all in for Democratic Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or Republican Senators, Josh Hawley, John Cornyn nor any other politician for that matter.
I’ll defend anyone’s freedoms but will stand against any group of foolish morons who believe that it’s ever acceptable to assault our nation’s capital.
Trump and others are chillingly effective at stoking their messages of grievance and anger. Sadly, these themes have become common tools for exciting partisans on both sides. Even though Joe Biden won the 2020 election, governance has largely stalled because there are few willing to work together on the country’s most consequential problems.
Conservatives warned about the dangers of governing via personality in 2008, and 2012. The realization that people were again seduced by similar circumstances just four years later perplexed me further. I caution anyone against following a cult leader, no matter what color Kool-Aid they serve.
Now it’s 2021, I’m more aware than before. I hope any evolution of my thought process is acknowledged before other failures to comply with rapidly changing societal edicts are referenced on social media.
I support the freedom of speech no matter the platform or who’s talking.
During his speech in Ohio, Saturday, Donald Trump looked every bit of a 2024 candidate. It’s too early, like before, I’m not comfortable being part of Trump’s all or nothing loyalty roadshow or seated on the Democratic Party’s bandwagon.
