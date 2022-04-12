It was a seven-hour car ride from the outskirts of that university town to my father’s house. I was bound and determined not to spend the entirety in silence. Even though he was quiet about most subjects, including his military service, I wanted to know more about my dad’s time in the Army. What was Germany like? What was he like before the responsibilities of being a husband and father pushed their way to the forefront of his mind?
This would be a tall order. He was a firm believer that those who spoke often, usually had little of worth to say.
Somewhere between Effingham and Peoria, Illinois, tired of hearing the same songs, I began what I anticipated would be a difficult conversation. Seconds later, I realized something lie beyond a reserved sense of duty.
As the miles rolled by, my dad slowly opened up. He began sharing stories about his cousin, Ken. Their familial bond was strengthened when they joined and served together. They came to know the other men who’s names I’d only heard in passing.
The tales brought a smile to his face.
“There were five of us that hung together including Ken and I.”
Dad admitted with a smile that the guy from Texas was a little strange, though he offered no further explanation. I continued to prod about why I hadn’t heard more of these stories, why had he only been to one reunion of the MP’s he served alongside?
“Work.” He added, “What the hell would I say to those guys after 40 years anyway?” He trailed off as I waited to hear more, he started slowly, “Ken and I went in together, and both of us were sent to Germany. We were proud that we did our duty, but many of our classmates went to Vietnam, some didn’t come back.”
Peoria was still an hour from home, but my ole man deserved a rest. I turned up the radio, as we sat in easy silence for the remainder of the trip, we never really broached the subject again.
His headstone is direct like he was, marked First Sargent, Vietnam Era. Unfortunately, there aren’t more opportunities to have conversations. I wish we had talked more about those times and so many others.
Two years ago this month, the Daily Sun marked the 45th Anniversary of the end of America’s involvement in Vietnam by sharing some of the stories of those who were there. It was my honor to speak with individuals who served their country with distinction but were often denied the homecoming they deserved. I appreciate those who reached out for the article as well as those who declined to be interviewed, instead offering a private thank you for the acknowledgement of what they faced in South East Asia.
A lot has changed in 47 years, but without question those who served during the Vietnam Era remain a constant source of strength and the epitome of the America’s sprit.
Again, thank you all and welcome home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.