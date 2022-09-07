An unexpected call, a spur of the moment decision, or choosing to attend a town meeting, can all ignite a torch to show the way down an unfamiliar path.
I recently celebrated two significant anniversaries, The first was moving to Texas, seven years ago. The second, occurred almost exactly one year later when I began working for the Corsicana Daily Sun.
Having never considered being a reporter or columnist, I now can’t imagine doing anything else. I’m fortunate to do something I enjoy, discussing the issues of the day and continuing to advocate for good government.
I never expected to move 884 miles away from the banks of the Mississippi River. As an anxious person, I’d become accustomed to sacrificing happiness for familiarity. Still, with the majority of my belongings already in boxes, surrounded by packing material, I was close to calling off the move.
I’m thankful for the outstanding people and friends I’ve met since moving here. Eventually, I became active in the local political advocacy, ultimately offering my thoughts to city leaders during a contentious town hall meeting. Those remarks were overheard by the editor of the local newspaper. I accepted the position of freelance columnist while I waited at the gate to board a plane at DFW.
In the six years I’ve worked for the Corsicana Daily Sun, there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t enjoyed going to work.
For the better part of two decade the profession of journalism has been under tremendous scrutiny. Undeniably, there have been times the industry has fallen short of the standard the public should expect, but local newspapers around the country including those in North and East Texas, are staffed by dedicated, community minded individuals, who work hard to provide information and stories about individuals who help make their towns unique.
I continue to work hard on my weekly opinion column, “On the Mark” which recently became syndicated. My greatest honor, however, has been the opportunity to meet several veterans and share the stories of those heroes who wore the uniform, and call Navarro County home.
Covering local and county government entities has enabled me to gain further perspective into their decision-making process.
Everyone should get involved because even though politics may not be popular, they affect each of us.
Because of proximity, local government has the greatest impact on the daily lives of its citizens. City and county officials face distinct responsibilities and constraints, understanding those complexities allows for a greater level of accountability and communication while lessening confusion.
I also appreciate the teachers, support staff, and local school board members as well as those who work at Navarro College, all play an important role in preparing future generations in our communities. While some may not acknowledge the toughness of those jobs, but the majority thank you.
To the political activists, city, county, and school employees, elected officials and candidates, and especially my co-workers, my life is richer because of our interactions, it’s been an interesting and hopefully continuing journey.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
