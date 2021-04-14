As a child I learned early on that I can’t lie because my eyes tell the story. Playing poker isn’t an option either, spastic cerebral palsy has left me with dozens of tells, making it impossible to bluff or even enjoy the game of skill and chance. My inability to remain stoic has political drawbacks as well. I’ve been known to share my thoughts about a policy, speech, or even an individual without saying a word; my opinions are often all over my face.
If I were to ever attend the State of the Union Speech, I’d be the guy content with sitting in the middle, instead of fighting for a prized aisle seat. A panning camera during an inopportune moment would surely tell the tale but that’s who I am.
Decorum isn’t what it used to be, but most who sit within view of the camera lens at least try to remain expressionless even when their eyes ache to roll. Those who play fast and loose with the truth, should expect to hear a scoff or two from the audience but having a record of every unintentional twinge, or outburst can overshadow an event.
Think Congressman, Joe Wilson, yelling “You lie” in President Obama’s direction during the 2009 State of the Union address, or Speaker Pelosi ripping up her copy of President Trump’s 2020 address. Her childish action and the overblown outrage that followed far outlasted any meaningful discussion of policy. A camera caught President Bush checking his watch during a 1992 Presidential Debate. I understand this was considered a faux pas, which fed the narrative that Bush was detached from the concerns of everyday Americans. I’d be curious if a similar criticism levied today would illicit a similar response given the addiction many of us have to our phones.
Remember when Vice President Al Gore audibly sighing during a debate in 2000? If I were on that stage, I would have ruined several microphones while unconsciously cracking my neck. Once after speaking to a group of college students about political activism on a college campus, our faculty advisor told me that I looked as if I were in pain during my speech. I quickly answered “that’s because I was.”
While it’s generally accepted that elected officials and candidates must control themselves in uncomfortable situations, the public also appreciates when they occasionally go off script. The autonomy and authenticity of candidates are a part of any campaign.
In the final days of the current campaign, I wish each candidate the best, and extend the hope that each is able to dig deeper into the issues which have often been eclipsed by well-rehearsed talking points during this partisan era. These occurrences aren’t necessarily the candidates preferences but it’s difficult to argue with data. Soundbites motivate voters.
Even those on the extremes of the ideological spectrum can agree that our community country face issues that can’t be addressed in 90 seconds. The important question is how they intend to help solve them. That’s my authentic question for each of them.
