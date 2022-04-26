Last week I attended the Navarro County Republican Reagan Dinner. This event and ones like it usually serve a dual purpose of being both a party’s major fundraiser and unofficial kickoff of the year in politics. I estimate that through the years I have attended some 30 similar gatherings going back to my time in Illinois.
It’s easy to pack away the rubber chicken as a partisan, candidate, then as a campaign advisor in a multi-county area which comprised a Western Illinois State House district. I’ve now added to that total, covering several as a reporter.
I have always enjoyed working a room, but the speeches, auctions, and even the dinners themselves usually have their own predictable drone. I’ve had my fill of firebrand speeches, blaming and blame shifting. Needless to say, I’ve experienced them all, there is definitely something to be said for familiarity breeding contempt.
However, last Thursday’s Reagan Dinner was different. I actually heard candidates talked about bringing the country together. Most spoke from their heart, jettisoning talking points and platitudes for a genuine manner that was easy to recognize.
Candidates talked about what they were going to do, underselling midterm promises. Instead, they engaged people asking them to get involved and share ownership in surpassing future electoral expectations.
The meal and entertainment also heightened my enjoyment of the evening.
This column isn’t meant to gush over the Republican Party’s event. I am simply documenting how rare it’s become to hear positive things from politicians from either of the major parties. I appreciate when people say what they stand for and what they’ll do if elected to serve in any governmental capacity. Accountability has become a rarity especially in government.
In that same vein, several candidates involved in city and school board elections around Navarro County recently completed questionnaires introducing themselves and discussing where they stand on the issues. There weren’t examples of mudslinging or muckraking journalism. Just honest words from the candidates themselves, discussing the issues that they hope to address if elected. These questionnaires and their responses can be found on the Corsicana Daily Sun website.
They are another tool to assist voters who will be going to the polls to choose their representatives.
Early voting begins April 25, Election Day is May 7.
Everyone who submitted a questionnaire should be recognized. Putting yourself out there isn’t the easiest thing to do.
A lot of people don’t trust politicians believing they are dirty and underhanded. The reality is that politics is just a microcosm of society. It’s a shame that fewer people trust their neighbors one reason is political affiliation. If we want to do away with negativity in politics we must change our conditioned responses, and acknowledge and positively reinforce when attempts to change are made.
The truth is that the positive messages expressed by speakers at the other night’s Navarro County Reagan Day Dinner may be fleeting, I’m cynical, however after the other night I’m more hopeful that another mold can form.
