They say people demonstrate their priorities based on their actions and words. That axiom held true the night of Nov. 2. I’ll take a brief moment here to thank Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden, for her dedication and willingness to run for elective office. I also offer my congratulations to Kamar Chambers on his victory and subsequent opportunity to serve on the Corsicana ISD Board.
All the best to you, sir.
While other elections across the nation tantalized prognosticators and media types alike, I was happy to help report the final vote tallies in Navarro County. Having previously written that I expected a red wave to wash over much of the country a year from now, the actual results of national races lacked suspense. On the other hand, Game 6 of the 2021 World Series provided a respite after work.
Congratulations to the Atlanta Braves who showed grit, tenacity and consistency in pursuit of the organization’s first championship since 1995. I routinely wish that our political leaders would adopt and regularly exhibit any of these traits. If either party could achieve much beyond self-aggrandizement, our country would be stronger than it appears today.
Politicians often misread the country’s mood and lack the political margin or will to accomplish passage of major pieces of their agenda. Inevitably, that miscalculation or inaction costs them at the polls.
An undeniable rule of politics is that angry and dissatisfied people vote.
In full transparency, I shared with one Navarro County resident that I believed Democrat Terry McAuliffe would survive with a close victory in Virginia’s Governor’s race. The former Clinton campaign aide appeared listless, and as exciting as a beige covered wall.
Even though he faced additional headwinds, just as any with any, McAuliffe’s responsible for the crucial items he could control. These include maintaining consistency and energy throughout the campaign. Additionally, candidates should take charge of their introduction and provide a strong and positive closing message.
McAuliffe failed in all accounts. This election centered around schools and mask mandates with underpinnings of economic distress and a general distrust of President Joe Biden, whose favorability rating has fallen precipitously over the last few months. A poll taken in the final days of the 2020 election suggested that the majority of Biden voters cast ballots in protest of Donald Trump, not in favor of Biden’s agenda.
Biden won Virginia by 10%. I didn’t anticipate his margin of support among Independents to disappear so quickly.
The President’s party historically loses off-year election, however, results in Virginia, New Jersey, Minnesota and Buffalo, New York are the proverbial canary in the political coal mine for Democrats. Most voters don’t appear to be on board with government overreach, excessive price tags, defunding the police or any number of things some Democrats proposed, especially without context or a proper explanation.
Frustration with Senators’ Manchin and Sinema is understandable but at least they read the room. Blaming two individuals hardly addresses the canary, or what awaits in the coal mine, come 2022.
