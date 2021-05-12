Editor's Note: House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his claims of election fraud and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
I admire a man who came from Western Illinois. Though his beginnings are traced to Midwestern river towns he ultimately moved across the country to pursue his Hollywood dreams. Though under-appreciated in film, he would find his true gift when he entered politics.
Ronald Reagan would eventually become the leading man in a movement which would alter the course of history and help to bring an end to the Cold War. He demonstrated an understated but ever-present belief in American Exceptionalism. Reagan exemplified grace and dignity though like any other president, he wasn’t perfect. Our Fortieth Chief Executive is widely considered to be one of the most likable and popular in our nation’s history.
A mainstay on the political scene for the latter half of the Twentieth century, he urged Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. Reagan reliably led, comforted and inspired the nation through the majority of the 1980’s. It’s hard to believe that he would most likely have difficulty breaking through in a modern Republican primary.
For the longest time I wouldn’t allow myself to believe that the base of the Republican Party has grown too conservative for Ronald Reagan. But as the 2015 Republican Primary got underway, whispers that the era of Reagan was over began to echo more loudly.
This doesn’t diminish President Trump’s accomplishments during his term or deny his obvious yet unconventional, political aptitude. After all, he was the first to recognize the growing dissatisfaction of the electorate which has shifted to the right. If he chooses to take part in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, he will drown out the other voices who dare test the primary waters. Those who challenge him will be seen as less than the real thing or trying too hard to copy him.
His voice remains thunderous even though he’s been deprived of platforms in which to amplify his message. Like it or not, Trump remains in charge of his brand and those who he deems worthy of his approval almost always reap the associated benefits. Top Republicans continue to traipse to Mar-a-logo, listening to the pied piper’s sickening sounds. Those who fall out of favor with the former President, risk the wrath of those who remain intensely loyal to him.
Liz Cheney, the Congresswoman from Wyoming currently finds herself crosswise with the undeniable political force. She’s unlikely to keep her job as House Republican Caucus Chair, because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is an opportunist who is looking to become Speaker of the House in 2022. Cheney’s 93% conservative voting record isn’t enough for either man.
McCarthy is the worst kind of politician, at least Trump doesn’t deny that he is an opportunist. Like so many others McCarthy lacks the fortitude to stand up. Instead, he and others straining to get ahead, are content to use Trump.
President Reagan once led a party which was known to debate and a willingness to accept those who agreed on 80% of the issues. My how times have changed.
