Last year, 1,035 Americans participated in a survey conducted by Chapman University. Researchers studied the effects of widespread fear on the human body.
Top responses included a pandemic, the death or illness of a loved one, civil unrest, as well as financial and economic collapse. While most of the topics were rooted in current events, 79.6% of those surveyed reported being afraid or very afraid of corrupt government officials.
Lord Acton said, absolute power corrupts absolutely. As a former Illinois resident, I have seen bipartisan corruption and understand how one-party rule stifles innovation, and growth. My home county was run by Democrats for over 40 years. In 2009, one county resident had enough.
He espoused the virtues of the two-party system so much, choice, became the lynchpin of his campaign. Others soon replicated his success, arguably making Rock Island County’s government more responsive, if not more efficient.
One party dictating the direction of a locality is the antithesis of good government. Decades of one-party rule can decimate a region; unfortunately, I’m afraid I’m watching history repeat itself here in Navarro County.
Republicans may scoff at this notion, but they don’t have all of the answers, neither do Democrats in Western Illinois.
On March 1, Navarro County Democrats have an opportunity to vote for state wide offices, but won’t find any local candidates on their ballots. Many have argued that Texas is a non-voting state. In my experience, more vote when given someone to support. I hope the stark reality of a largely empty ballot serves as the impetus to invigorate the local Democratic Party.
Even though it’s been one sided, I’ve enjoyed covering this primary election and thank every candidate for meeting with neighbors and answering questions. Those interactions give voters further insight to those seeking the public trust.
We at the Daily Sun appreciate your efforts, and wish you all luck at the polls today. The decision to participate isn’t without sacrifice but will present many opportunities to serve constituents. Please appreciate that immense responsibility.
The beauty and disappointment of a Representative Democracy is that sometimes the majority agree with our views, other times our preferred candidate falls short.
In spite of its faults, our system gives people the chance to debate and vote. In the future I hope more relish those duties.
When I was directly involved in politics my job was to track everything the opposition said, and formulate a reaction. As a member of the press that responsibly shifts to defending the process and championing the importance of voting even in the face of apathy.
All Navarro County residents have the opportunity to vote in the Texas Joint Primary Election, today.
While more than three in four say they fear corrupt politicians I am more concerned that far fewer than 79.6% of eligible voters go to the polls. There are numerous explanations for the lack of voter enthusiasm, but in my opinion, that accountability must be shared between the voter and those who failed to help balance unchecked power.
