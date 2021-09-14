Like many, I’ve often procrastinated spending too much time watching YouTube videos. The platform launched in 2005 has become a source music, relaxation and informational content. The format allows those with similar interests to share experiences, emotions and educational opportunities.
My playlist favorites include history lectures, disability advocates who discuss how to overcome common challenges, as well as several channels dealing with aviation. I regularly watch C.W. Lemoine’s offerings. “Mover,” as he is known, is an author and former Air Force and Naval Reserve pilot, who deployed to Iraq in 2009.
In addition to scrutinizing Hollywood flying scenes, he tackles a variety of real-world topics. During a recent video, Lemoine and other retired military aviators talked about the withdraw of American troops from Afghanistan. One of the panelists, call sign “Tbear,” said ceding the country to the Taliban was a “betrayal.” The veteran of Desert Storm, Kosovo, and the early days of the War on Terror, added that he was worried the number of veteran suicides would increase as a result. Each of the pilots urged veterans and others to reach out to their community if they need help.
His tone was obviously somber, a figurative gut punch, to someone who has participated in the 22-push up challenge to bring attention to the issue of veteran suicide. It’s another reminder that care for our country’s fighters must extend beyond the battlefield.
Across the nation, veteran centered organizations are cornerstones in their communities. Navarro County is no exception. There are several organizations, tremendous people, and resources available. Navarro County’s Veterans Service Coordinator, Tim Easley, is a caring and outstanding advocate for veterans and their families.
The County’s veterans’ organizations like the rest of us have faced challenges associated with COVID-19. They include Vietnam Veterans Association Post 1009, which continues to hold meetings and host programs. The American Legion Post 22 and the VFW Post 3366 both in Corsicana are also places to meet and talk as well as find entertainment for veterans and civilians alike.
The Liberty Jump Team is a non-profit commemorative jump team located in Corsicana. They will perform at the 22nd Annual “Best Little Airsho in Texas” at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana on Oct. 16. The airshow is the signature event for the Corsicana’s Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force. The CAF is committed to maintaining and restoring World War II era aircraft and educating the public. Previously postponed by rain and COVID-19, spectators should look forward to an unforgettable show and the thrill of rides in some historic aircraft for reasonable prices.
Many World War II pilots initially learned the tactics they would use to traverse hostile skies, right here in Corsicana and Navarro County. We should be proud of this legacy and do all we can to, preserve and celebrate our past, but our history isn’t our only connection to the veteran community.
Navarro County residents hold the Texas Veterans Day Parade to show gratitude for our veterans. We also appreciate those within our community who support them every day.
