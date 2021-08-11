I’m proud to have enriched our community over five years through this column. Although my ink-stained musings haven’t always been popular, I hope they’re found to be informative, thought provoking, possibly entertaining, and most of all, honest.
I never concerned myself with popularity, I suppose many aspects in my life would’ve been easier if I’d succumbed to the latest fad. But climbing the social ladder always seemed to be too much of an uninteresting project. I cared more about House and Senate maneuvers more than trendy music, or wearing the right style of clothes.
Choosing the easy path isn’t for me. I haven’t regretted sharing any of my opinions, although there isn’t a piece that I’ve authored which I wouldn’t relish another pass. There are any number of things I’ve written or said in the last five years that I would refine or restate more eloquently, if I could.
I admit I still have a lot to learn. I’m thankful for those who believed enough in me to give me this chance, and more importantly, I remain thankful for the opportunity to continue this wonderful and cathartic learning process.
During this hyper partisan social media driven era, I’ve observed that Americans seem to have two related, almost dystopian hobbies; building individuals up, only to tear them down.
Even though both a meteoric rise followed by an unceremonious fall is sometimes deserved, the predictable cycle mirrors human nature. Politicians, athletes and entertainers sometimes fly to close to the sun. Exposing their cheating and lies is part of this job.
For their part editors have historically been more than willing to dedicate the column inches to delve into the more salacious details surrounding celebrities. But I ask at what cost did all of that occur? Why are people so quick to elevate an individual to heights which almost assures they will fall?
Bill Cosby, once considered America’s sitcom dad, has rightly fallen from grace. His legacy is tarnished and even though he was released from prison he will most likely be shrouded by his exploits even in death.
Athletes often have their bad behavior excused, only to be castigated for the same antics later, when their production slows. I have learned that popularity is fleeting and only useful to the popular.
Last summer, some were hopeful following speculation that New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, would launch a late bid to become President. Cuomo is a Tony Soprano knock off. He is what he is, unable to change his spots. No matter how much he downplayed and “doctored” New York’s COVID-19 statistics, he would have been discovered as a fraud soon enough. I believe that’s why he never truly approached being a candidate for the country’s highest office.
I’ve often waxed poetic about the political process and have discussed the beautiful art of politics in this column. However, I try to remain on an even keel regarding people, I find there is less chance of disappointment that way.
