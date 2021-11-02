Several years ago, I saw Josh Blue, a comedian with Cerebral Palsy, live in Davenport, Iowa. His accurate depiction of the disease he and I share didn’t offend me; it actually left me rolling. Winning Season 4 of Last Comic Standing was a testament to his talent, not a triumph over his disability.
Incidentally, he gave me the “palsy” discount when I attempted to buy his DVD. We both chuckled as I thanked him, hoping an overly-sensitive person didn’t overhear our conversation. A friend asked later if I would be offended if he laughed at Blue’s act. I told him that it'd be a shame if he didn’t. As a rule, humor should never be stifled by fear. The right not to laugh, turn the channel, or scroll past something objectionable still exists in this country.
I love contemporary stand-up comedians as well as the work of iconic performers whose words are like fine wine. Each commands the stage, using their skills to highlight absurdity. Dave Chappelle is just one comedian among many who routinely pushes the boundaries of societal convention. His latest Netflix special, The Closer, caused controversy after it premiered in October.
Anticipating an hour’s worth of thought-provoking entertainment, I laughed during parts of the show while other sections of the program gave me a more muted feel.
He discussed race, gender, and sexuality, including commentaries on the LGBQ and Transgender communities. He also spoke candidly about the pervasiveness of ultra-sensitivity in America. Emboldened by the anonymity of Twitter, too many veraciously wait to maul anyone who dares disagree with their so-called enlightened opinions. I can only imagine how Twitter would have reacted after one of George Carlin’s sets.
Controversy has a long history in comedy, but icons like Carlin and Lenny Bruce focused on expanding rights, not controlling thought. There’s a chance that the comedic great would’ve been cancelled before crafting his “filthy words,” erasing the centerpiece of a Supreme Court decision concerning obscenity and decency, nor would he have hosted the first Saturday Night Live.
Alas, the 1970s were a different time.
Regardless of what’s being measured, norms and more change in any society. As a whole, we’ve become more socially moderate, while some continue to resist that incremental evolution, its pace is too slow for others.
That Yin and Yang is evident in several aspects of life, including modern American politics. Republicans are seemingly struggling to hold on to a version of the past, while Democrats continue to argue amongst themselves about the proper version of the future to support.
As society continues to wrestle with important issues, many who troll social media have built a cottage industry out of crying wolf. I understand the temptation, but inventing controversy and fanning near constant brushfires creates a backlash, diluting the chances that actual solutions will be found. Ushering forth societal and political change is hard work. To those on Twitter, I suggest watching what masters of satire are able to accomplish with an understanding of timing and laughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.