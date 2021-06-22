One month from today, voters in Ellis, Navarro and parts of Tarrant Counties will be early voting at a polling location and choosing who they want to represent them in the halls of Congress. Election day for the runoff between Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will be July 27.
Former Congressman Ron Wright, was a good man. In my estimation and without exaggeration, he was one of the most decent individuals to engage in public service. I’ve met several for whom I held high hopes, though most failed to meet the most basic expectation of keeping their word.
Wright and I didn’t always agree, but we respected each other and our differences. I hope his dedication to the region is continued by the next individual when deliberating the policies which will affect the people and interests of Texas’ Sixth District.
Ultimately, as we approach our nation’s Independence Day, I am grateful for all of our freedoms including the right to vote.
Letters to the Editor and social media posts help frame modern political discussion, but extreme partisanship has largely stifled debate. Political parties and consultants have succeeded in reducing many campaigns to 30 second advertisements and glossy mail pieces.
Negative partisanship often obscures good faith efforts to govern as the calendar rapidly approaches the next campaign. Many remain constantly connected to their devices seemingly gleeful to search for the next controversy.
My point here is that I hope whoever is victorious in July’s runoff election will do their part to reintroduce the concept of public service to Congress.
Contrary to what many partisans believe the other side isn’t evil; and as shocking as it may be to some, they aren’t always wrong. The worst times in our history didn’t begin with the elections of Presidents Obama, Biden, Trump or Reagan. I believe the individuals who held our nation’s highest office would spurn such an incendiary notion.
The vast majority assured Americans that our best days lay ahead. This isn’t a modern retelling of Manifest Destiny, but a belief that we will overcome any setback and move toward the example outlined at our founding. Each President believed they could do better and help people.
Even as Ron Wright joked that the popularity of Congress hovered somewhere slightly above the popularity of prostitution, he never lost faith that Representatives on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum could find common ground. Unfortunately, because compromise is difficult the larger more divisive issues of our time are often left unresolved.
Group think exists because people allow repetitive talking points or never-ending circular logic to supersede other options. Recently a resident of Corsicana claimed in exasperation that politicians will do what they want anyway. I hope that she reconsiders, because negativity ends debate and lessens any chance of change or hope for the future. People consider me naive because I continue to fight against the apathy which has overtaken more in this area than any encroaching Kudzu Vine ever has.
I stay in the fight because there’s hope in future elections.
