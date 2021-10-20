Members of the Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron would like to thank the performers, sponsors, volunteers, and fans who made the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho, an extra special event. None of this would have been possible without contributions from each and every one of you, and we appreciate all that went into making this year’s show a success. Although the first airshow after weather and COVID-19 delays wasn’t without hang-ups.
It was obviously good to see planes in the air, and pilots interacting with the crowd along the flight line again. However, high winds aloft forced the Liberty Jump Team to scrub their planned jumps.
At the end of the day, safety is the CAF’s primary concern. A venture of this magnitude didn’t come together overnight, but decisions concerning the health and safety of others are made without hesitation.
We had a great show despite the wind and are already looking forward to next year’s edition. Hopefully under calmer conditions.
I decided to rest Sunday and watch an afternoon’s worth of football games, an activity I haven’t done in quite a while. I looked forward to the games being a distraction from the sting of sunburn and fatigue caused by a weekend of fun and work.
The games were excellent, although the NFL contests were somewhat overshadowed by two off the field controversies.
First, Urban Meyer the rookie coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars faced widespread criticism because he didn’t fly back with his team following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. Instead, the former coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes decided to stay back and visit a bar/restaurant he owned near there. He was caught on video in a compromising position with a woman who wasn’t his wife.
I’m not a puritan and withhold personal judgment beyond the fact that I have never the man won two national titles and several other good teams. Although the Jags snapped a demoralizing 20 game losing streak by outlasting the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Meyer remains on the coaching hot seat because of his lack of judgment and poor decisions. Considering his multi-million dollar salary and ties to an organization worth $2.8 billion dollars, his decisions directly impact hundreds of people and are sometimes more important than the outcome of a single game.
It’s likely Meyer won’t be coaching the Jaguars next season.
Jon Gruden made several bad decisions during his career. He resigned his position as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last week after several e-mails with racist, misogynist and anti-gay troupes surfaced. Although many of them were more than a decade old, Gruden’s choice to put his thoughts in writing ultimately cost him his position. Likely, his decision to leave had more to do with damage control and future employment prospects than altruistic motives.
A lawyer once advised that individuals dance like no one is watching but e-mail as if it could be read under oath. Societal norms may shift over time but poor decisions by those in authority are rarely forgiven, especially when the results affect others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.