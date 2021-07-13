Baseball is a funny game; players inevitably go through hot streaks and cold snaps during a grueling 162-game regular season schedule. Baseball axioms remind fans to look at the back of a man’s baseball card, they are usually an accurate guide of where the player will end the year statistically. Still fans are frustrated by normal occurrence of annual slumps.
Hard work and the willingness to toil through the ups and downs of life is rewarded by ending up where one belongs. I confess I find baseball comforting in that way. The game of baseball is as much about pursuing and trusting the process, during the six-month regular season as it is the spectacular plays that most remember.
Players endure the rigors of travel, aches, pains, injury, and other stresses associated with playing sports at a professional level.
It’s humbling, even the game’s All Stars can fail in 18 out of 20 chances during two weeks’ time.
There are also stretches where the baseball seems to double in size, when even poorly hit balls somehow find open pasture.
Fanatics sometimes miss the mark and get caught up in a season’s high points and despair in its lows. Just a few weeks ago the Chicago Cubs swept their rival the St. Louis Cardinals. Riding high, the club embarked on a long road trip against some of the better opponents in the National League. The first game against the Dodgers, Cubs’ pitchers threw a no-hitter. The final out assured that the night would be a great memory in a season known for more sizzle than substance.
After the combined no-hitter the club promptly began an 11-game losing streak. The 2021 Cubs remain inconsistent, bobbing up and down aimlessly in the National League’s mediocre Central Division.
Now several games out of first place, unlikely to reach the playoffs this season, ownership is considering dealing some of the team’s veteran players for younger talented prospects. To add insult to injury, I was banished from the Facebook group I shared with other Die-Hard Cub Fans.
I was admonished for being disloyal to my favorite team, what I actually did was tell the truth about their lackluster play. I guess Chicago’s fanatics didn’t want to hear anything that would distract them from the mirage of a competitive team playing in the midst of their fun but fleeting summer.
The disappointing episode caused me to consider Texas’s Gubernatorial race. While Democrats wait for a candidate to inspire them, those dissatisfied with Governor Greg Abbott’s current statistics, have several Republican prospects to consider. Huffines, West, and Prather have already experienced the highs of announcing their candidacy’s. However, none have faced the lows of campaigning for statewide office in Texas.
Consistency will determine their success. At this point they are enjoying the adoration of supporters, having displayed little substance thus far. In spite of his difficulties to this point I’d still bet on Governor Abbott ending his slump, because like baseball, the political season is a long one.
