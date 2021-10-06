During a State of the Union Address, President Obama made an innocuous statement with the sole purpose of garnering applause. All who attended the Rock Island County Republican watch party groaned. My political nemesis remarked, “Next he is going to say that everyone should want to cure cancer.”
I rarely saw eye to eye with Bill, but in this instance I couldn’t disagree. President Obama had the ability to disguise grandiose statements as high-minded discourse. He influenced people but in the end many of his positions were anchored by feelgood-rhetoric.
I was once asked by a Northeasterner if I was happy that a man from my home state announced that was running for President. I quickly replied that I was proud that other Illinoisans had served in that office with distinction but because I knew Barack Obama’s record, I was not happy.
As a State Senator from 1997 to 2005 he voted “Present” nearly 130 times. According to a December 2007 New York Times article, Hillary Clinton, also a candidate for the Democratic Party’s 2008 Presidential nomination, was aware of it too. She frequently characterized Obama “as a talker not a doer,” during campaign stops.
Although actions speak louder than words, the immense importance of language shouldn’t be understated. Politically, speech helps form bonds, which can hold societies together or tear them apart. Words have the power to inform, inspire and even incite.
Speech should never be feared or threatened, one’s right to address the government is protected by our founding document. However, the Supreme Court has ruled that even free speech and its expression have limitations. Regardless, something with the power to change the course of human events should be respected.
There’s been a lot of talk over the last year and a half about the virus, hoaxes, survival rates, the Constitution, vaccines, the role of government, regulations, and recently whether or not horse dewormer is a suitable treatment for COVID-19.
I offer no medical opinion here beyond the hope that the majority are wise enough to consult a human medical expert about treatments for the virus, because veterinarians are busy enough.
Much of my conservative orthodoxy was shaped by Ronald Reagan who humorously quipped that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Even under the direction of Ronald Reagan, the bloat and scope of government grew. Although I’d prefer a smaller footprint, I recognize the good it does.
Government has ability beyond the individual to improve communities across the country, including ours. Because it collects, pools, and redistributes taxpayer dollars, stipulations often accompany the resources which enable the completion of infrastructure and other projects, albeit at government’s pace.
Research shows the average person says about 7,000 words per day, that number seems abridged considering the complexity of the issues currently facing our nation. Given the economy of time, political animals have to affect change, I’d advise not to waste any of it amplifying empty rhetoric while foraging for votes.
