It didn’t take very long for winter’s bone chilling winds to turn more seasonal. A full-blown case of spring fever also seems to have rolled in on the breeze. While, it’s natural to be distracted from time to time, we must maintain concentration and fulfill responsibilities.
Politically, I respect those able to swim with sharks while maintaining their focus. I can’t count the number of Dr. Seuss themed meme’s I’ve waded through. Each excoriated cancel culture while comparatively few mentioned the $1.9 trillion in tax dollars allocated for the American Rescue Plan. Politicians and their supporters spending time discussing children’s books, is predictable behavior. Every shiny object has become a flash point in the ongoing and unconscionable culture war.
For the record, recent polls found the COVID relief package has a wide swath of support, with 76% of those across the political spectrum, approving of the measure.
Personally, I’d prefer the political parties discuss the pros and cons of policy; the benefits of a particular package or the long-term consequences of economic overstimulation. Still, many appear flummoxed and concerned about the fate of Americana because six the illustrations of six children’s books which perpetuated racial stereotypes, were taken out of print at the behest of the author’s estate.
Throughout American history, ethnic, religious and racial minority groups have been negatively portrayed in all forms of media. During World War II, for example, Japanese cartoon characters routinely appeared mentally slow with poor eye sight.
Instances like these might appear innocuous to some, though questions have risen about whether past aspects of our popular culture reflect the country’s current values.
Dr. Seuss never offended me, neither did taking the books out of print.
As Americans continue to balance traditions with changing norms, we should embrace the opportunity to debate the issues. While the majority remain skeptical of the abstract notion of a cancel culture, arguments in this vein are likely to remain unresolved and shift with the winds of time.
Products are routinely removed from the market place for any number of reasons, but claiming something as a casualty of cancel culture without first investigating, is either an example of laziness or ideological manipulation.
I support open dialogues about any and all subjects, but it seems many prefer a constant state of consternation to being part of a solution. Any desired change in the current political environment should begin there.
Republican officials are on the defensive, in the minority and are on the wrong side of a supermajority plus issue. The national party appears rudderless and more infatuated with personality as any issue. They must regain direction and rediscover the guideposts long part of their identity if they hope to have sustained political impact beyond that of a social issue club.
The ability to simplify the complex is difficult; instead of treating voters like children. Political parties and their followers should work to raise the level, so they aren’t forced to pull a cat from a hat during election season.
