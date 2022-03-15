I’m among millions affected by environmental factors which limit our ability to comfortably enjoy a night out during inclement weather. While Texas’ climate is normally hospitable, there are still times when my engine needs extra time to warm up.
I was in my teens when I first realized that a good night’s sleep didn’t always replenish my tank. I quickly became a semiprofessional meteorologist, hopeful that I wouldn’t have to cancel fun events in order to conserve energy.
Of course, the weather and physical limitations aren’t the only external factors which are causing some to prioritize their activities. Rising costs of gasoline and other items are straining budgets and cutting into discretionary income.
There are a number of explanations for it, but inflation rose to 7.9% in February, reaching a 40-year high.
The Consumer Price Index is a weighted average that gauges the cost of food, fuel and other predetermined but necessary items. Aside from the obvious economic impact, inflation also has political ramifications.
The word brings to mind shortages, gas lines, rationing and a crisis of confidence. Those memories and images bludgeon incumbents and amplify fears that current conditions will continue to worsen.
Political strategist James Carville famously stated, “It’s the economy stupid.” Inflation is a campaign sledge hammer. Rising costs are easier to understand and explain than nuanced policies.
The Ragin’ Cajun’s wisdom continues to reign supreme. The perceptions a voter has about economic strength and security are just as important as the economic numbers moving toward the 2022 mid-term elections.
Americans seem poised to again make political judgments based upon their economic self-interest. Joe Biden and Democrats aren’t solely responsible for the rising costs of goods and services; however, voters are prone to connecting their last trip to the pump or recent grocery bills while they judge their job performance.
President Biden is in a difficult position because he can’t promise more than he can deliver. Officials must act quickly and decisively, or risk being considered out of touch as pressure mounts on the American consumer.
During this month’s State of the Union Address, Biden’s support for the Ukraine and the implementation of sanctions on Russia were well received. The announcement that the United States would release 30 million barrels of oil onto the world market from the strategic petroleum reserve was largely perceived as a hollow gesture, leaving many to renew calls for energy independence.
I expect that message to resonate through November’s election.
Although forecasts from the Energy Information Administration, predict domestic oil production will increase to approximately 13 million barrels per day, into 2023, the American public is currently worried and understandably upset.
While a portion of the higher costs can be explained by Russian aggression, commodity speculation and supply chain issues, governmental policies also play a part in the current situation.
Instead of demanding companies forgo profits, consumers should trust in the law of supply and demand and stay home whenever possible. It might not be fun but it’s the only way to ensure prices remain palatable in the short term.
