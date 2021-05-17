Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.