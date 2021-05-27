I know I can’t be the only one who’s ever looked in a mirror and thought, I need a haircut so I’m not mistaken for a runaway by the local humane society.
During a recent overdue visit to a local barber shop. I struck up a conversation with a young man who was also waiting in line. It turns out he was getting ready to graduate from high school. I took note and appreciated his willingness to look sharp for graduation.
I asked about his future plans, though the Future Farmers of America insignia on his shirt provided a clue.
He volunteered that he and a few friends would be attending college together in the fall.
No matter where he ends up, or what career he chooses, he already appears steady with a solid foundation.
I didn’t ask further details; it wasn’t my place. I simply reminded him to be safe and make good decisions at the senior party and moving forward. That young man on the precipice of… everything, offered a wry smile.
Farm fields have been meeting and party places for many generations, including mine. Yes, I can still remember my dad’s words as I left the school that long ago May morning in 1996: “If you get in trouble or need a ride, call me, I don’t care what time it is.” That statement seemed out of place for a man who was comfortably in his easy chair, asleep by the middle of most evenings.
I appreciated his wisdom and didn’t ride with anyone who drank alcohol. Though the fact that I missed curfew was discussed the following morning over breakfast.
Sleep deprived and with blurry eyes, I was still expected to study hard. I failed a surprise; last ditch drivers test that afternoon. However, given my poor vision in any condition, that wasn’t the worst outcome for humanity.
I realize that to that young man I must’ve seemed ancient. It’s been 25 years since I was in the same position. But some things are timeless, I grew up in a small town where people knew each other, for better and worse, but all the important moments, even the embarrassing ones, shared with friends and family, pass by too quickly.
The advice I would offer to the graduating class of 2021, would be to slow down and enjoy this time while you can. Take it from someone who knows, being responsible isn’t always memorable or fun.
If I could, I’d certainly go back a quarter of a century and spend more time in my home town. I’d have offered a few more hugs, and held tighter to those who are no longer here.
This year’s graduates have an open road ahead of them. I hope they remember to make good choices, and are reminded when challenges arise, of Winston Churchill’s words, “success is never final, and failure is never fatal.” As the class of 2021 pursues their dreams may they also keep the fields in which many took root, close to their hearts.
