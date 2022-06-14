Honestly, I have mixed emotions which churn as Father’s Day approaches. As regular readers may remember, my dad died on Aug. 5, 2005. That morning as echoes of the ringing telephone subsided, my world forever changed. While still working to define my own path, I took a place alongside his legacy.
Early in my life I resisted any comparison. I drug my feet until my late 20s when I accepted that we shared far more than fast metabolism and a physical resemblance.
I loved my father, but our relationship wasn’t easy. The strongest man I ever knew was often difficult, closed off and at times, sharp with criticism. However, he defended those in need and always wanted the best for hard workers. Even though his methods were sometimes suspect, I appreciated that he motivated me to do the best I could under any circumstance.
Both of our roads would have been easier if either had been more malleable. But the easy way wasn’t ours and isn’t always best.
I think he’d be pleasantly surprised to find my work ethic showed up when needed. He was worried when I told him I was just waiting for something to excite me. The tone of his rhetorical response stuck with me, as did the lesson which accompanied it.
Although his job may not have always been exciting, my dad was the best mason in the county. He was confident but believed that a person was always judged on their last job, not necessarily their best.
I have seen several amazing things in my political life which has afforded many amazing opportunities. In masonry, and writing, perfection is sought but rarely achieved. Like him I am happiest while working. I remain unsatisfied continuing to strive for the perfect phrase and column.
My dad rarely showed emotion, but I hope he’d be proud of the manner in which I conduct myself, while doing my part to ensure accountability within Navarro County. I hope that when I’ve submitted my last column I’ll have left as lasting of a mark on this community as he did on his.
Dad was never a big celebrator of Father’s Day, often calling it another day to mow the grass. This Sunday, I imagine we’d have talked for a few minutes about the dog, the yard, and the garden and if prompted, he’d have provided simple instruction about how to deal with household projects.
Actually, he would have made the trip, fixed the issues with precision, then attended a county or city council meeting. I believe he’d sit in the back and observe as I worked. At the end he’d have said that I should’ve shown up earlier, and with a wry smile turned to load my chair into his truck, already anticipating the newspaper coming in the morning. He’d have read it all before heading outside to mow the grass.
I hope all the dads and stepdads have a tremendous Father’s Day and can avoid yard work for as long as possible.
