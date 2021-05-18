Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.