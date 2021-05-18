Hershel Woody Williams spent last weekend in Corsicana discussing his experiences as a young Marine and his role in the iconic battle of Iwo Jima. Williams, who turned 97 in October, is the sole surviving Medal of Honor recipient to serve in World War II.
President Harry Truman presented Williams the medal during a White House Ceremony in October 1945. He was recommended for the honor due to his actions on February 23, 1945. The same day the American Flag was raised atop Mount Suribachi, Williams used a flame thrower to clear seven pill boxes, in four hours. Two of the four men assigned to provide cover fire for him were among the 6,800 Americans Killed in Action during the weeks of intense battle on the volcanic ash island which measured only 7.5 square miles. Williams’s actions helped the advancement of American forces across the island which was of great strategic importance.
The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest and most prestigious military decoration awarded to those who distinguish themselves for acts of valor in combat.
A member of the First Battalion 21st Marine Regiment Third Marine Division, Woody has often said that he is but a caretaker of the medal because of those men.
His visit to Corsicana didn’t only serve as a primary source history lesson, he also dedicated the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument, on the grounds of the Navarro County Courthouse. It’s hoped that the monument will be a place where family members who have lost someone in service to our country can gather and remember. The only monument of its kind on courthouse grounds
The activities surrounding the monument’s dedication were among the most inspiring I have witnessed since moving to Corsicana in 2015. The people, flags, music, as well as those in uniform, added to the experience Navarro College’s Director of Theater, Dr. Shelly O’Neal’s performance of a war time radio program. The period piece complete with advertisements, was very well-done supplementing levels of seriousness with audible laughter from the audience.
Our community gathered to fulfill a promise; to ensure the heroes and the sacrifices of Gold Star Families will not be forgotten. We hold those families who have given so much close to us and vow the same for generations to come.
During his remarks Saturday, Williams talked about the importance of America ideals. He issued a challenge to each of us, Americans must never allow freedom to be taken from us, he said.
Nearly eight decades ago The United States began the fight against tyranny and aggression around the world. We didn’t fail then nor will we falter when challenged in the future. America succeeds because when called upon, brave men and women will continue to fight for freedom, shared values and just causes.
Williams reiterated his belief that the current generation follows in the footsteps of those who came before. As our country marches forward, I pray we all remember to remain as humble and steadfast in the mission as we fall in, behind this hard charging Marine.
