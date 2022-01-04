My hometown television station isn’t unique, but KWQC in Davenport, IA regularly introduces the area’s first baby born in the new year. Though some overlook the brief moments highlighting the new arrivals as fluff. The pieces capture the hope and wonder inherent in all babies, and are time capsules full of memories for parents.
Those born since 2019 have a great chance to witness the dawn of the 22nd Century. What an awesome thought!
Think of all of the innovation they will see. Only time, human ingenuity, and imagination should limit what they can experience. Unlike adults, kids aren’t constrained by improbability or even impossibility. Born in the midst of a global pandemic, one of them might find a cure for cancer or finally invent a flying car.
I believe it’s the responsibility of those who are older to stave off adult realities for as long as possible. That’s not to say that I believe a child should be undisciplined or that parents should work countless hours in order to spoil or needlessly shelter them.
No. I simply believe that everyone should work to limit the impact of socioeconomic inequality, and provide the same quality education and other services to young people regardless of their zip code. Socioeconomic inequality has morphed from a political wedge issue into a pronounced reality which must be addressed.
This isn’t about handing out participation ribbons, just leveling the playing field so that every child has the same opportunity to follow the path that’s right for them.
New Year’s Day is as much about resolving to make beneficial societal change as it is prioritizing personal improvement.
During a traditional annual feast, marking the end of the year my family would talk about the important people in our lives and future plans.
My grandfather was one of those people. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday later this year. He was born just after the last global pandemic, worked through the Great Depression, and served as a tail gunner during World War II. He could have attended college but instead, he raised a family and eventually his profile within a Fortune 100 company.
From an early age grandpa stressed the importance of my education, as did my mother who often said, “no matter what, no one can take that away from you.” I believe education and curiosity is the key to everything. Knowledge and a willingness to question has unlocked mysteries for generations.
Like all of us he’d have been proud to know there is a teacher in our family. I appreciate her efforts, and the toil of all teachers who assist in the important work of preparing future generations to become artists, leaders of industry, politicians’, reporters, and countless additional possibilities.
With the exception of parenting, teaching is the most difficult job anyone can choose. Both are thankless but rewarding endeavors. This column is dedicated to all of those who are already preparing individuals for success in the next century.
Happy New Year to everyone, in this, and all future years.
