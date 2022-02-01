Like many of us, I was raised in what now may be considered the old ways. I wasn’t a perfect kid, but my parents taught me the importance of loyalty and keeping one’s word. They demanded that I tell the truth, and that respect be given even while questioning.
That respect was to be extended until I am treated as less than. My mother thought it was better to turn the other cheek than to fight, my father however, had a different outlook.
He imparted that fighting had a place as long as it happened for the right reasons. His example to stand with conviction no matter the consequence was internalized and arguably the most important lesson he taught me. People too often allow themselves to be beaten down, accept less and assume that nothing will change.
One thing’s certain, nothing changes without effort.
I inherited an outstanding combination of my mother’s caring heart, sharp tongue and dry wit, which can either dampen or ignite the comparatively short fuse I got from my dad. I’m a good listener and rarely need to be told things twice. As a result, redundancy is one of my biggest frustrations. Hearing the same things, repeated in the same tones, by the same people quickly becomes tiresome.
Even if I disagree, I enjoy those who challenge conventional wisdom in a respectful manner.
Intrigued by the inclusion of fiscal and personal responsibility measures within Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, I considered myself a Republican in 1994, at 16 years old. A few decades later, exhibitions of fiscal and personal responsibility in politics seem to have flown the coup. As a distraction, both parties thrust their social agenda upon us, causing many voters, including me, to rebel. When the political hypocrisy is thick, we regroup.
As a party member and reporter, I’ve attended countless political functions. I’ve long appreciated the true leaders of local political parties, who accept the thankless job while taking a few arrows in the process. Experience allows for recognition of those still in the political fight. I can see through those who are in my estimation are all hat and no cattle, just as clearly.
My frustration is with those who continue to squabble amongst themselves or plain refuse to enter the arena. While I understand a degree of apprehension, the fear of failure is no excuse.
As a Republican who grew up in a Democratic stronghold, I know how difficult it is to build a party infrastructure. That doesn’t mean it’s acceptable to stop trying.
I feel I must tell the truth to my Democratic friends. A political party needs a local ballot presence in order to sustain enthusiasm and resources. Having someone to vote for on Election Day will encourage others to contribute and campaign in future years. Consistency is crucial in making a political party viable.
Hearing the same things over and over is extremely dull and frustrating. Worse, is that circumstance is likely to remain unchanged while options are limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.