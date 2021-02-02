I had planned to write about the anniversary of the Challenger explosion, the legacies of the Kennedy and Johnson presidencies and how the space race and moonshot inspired Americans. In spite of hardships, we eventually overcome any challenge.
President Reagan’s address the night of the accident soothed the nation and set us on the path of finding out what had happened so we could improve and move forward. Reagan instilled confidence. He was a national leader in the face of tragedy.
Last Saturday, during the time when I usually begin banging on the keyboard, I read that our leader, Dr. Kent Rogers, had passed following his own battle with COVID-19. I no longer felt like writing. Instead, I sat at my desk and shed tears.
I didn’t know him well, though he was more than willing to talk when I asked. I rarely saw the need to bother a man who had so much more important work to do.
Later, after he began to write daily updates about COVID-19, urging all in his adopted community to wash our hands, keep our distance and wear a mask. He exhorted us to do so, not only for ourselves but also for others. I reached out and asked him about the potential length of immunity after having contracted the virus in June.
After compassionately asking about my own experience with the virus, he advised me to get a vaccine. I saw firsthand Dr. Rogers concern for others.
I offer my sincere condolences to those who knew him well and have a hole in their heart following his passing. I am sorry for the loss, but I remain angry. As I sat drying my eyes, I wondered who missed the block?
I realize that we all have at one time or another. I can remember forgetting a mask in public once since March. I rectified that personal failure, though I cannot attest that I have always worn it correctly. I will strive to be a better example in the months ahead. I hope we all make similar commitments.
I enjoyed joining Zoom calls early to hear Rogers banter with other CISD Trustees. I will miss his humor, I’m sure others will as well. Mostly, I was struck by his intellect and quiet dignity.
As a transplant, I feel as though I missed opportunities to get to know him, that I suppose is why I feel the loss more deeply.
Seeking some comfort from a day I won’t soon forget, I turned on the movie the ‘Field of Dreams’ and was actually smiling again until Burt Lancaster’s character of Doc Graham appeared on screen discussing the virtues and privilege of being a small-town Doctor for 50 years.
Tears once again fell.
Our charge now is to see this fight through to the end as Corsicana Fire Chief, Paul Henley, and others have vowed.
The world led by America will overcome this pandemic, but as Dr. Rogers often said how quickly we are able to accomplish that, is up to us.
