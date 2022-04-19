Elevators are a tool which allow people to reach their destination more quickly. Like any machine however, they occasionally falter. While in college I became well acquainted with those who performed routine maintenance on the people and freight movers around campus.
After regularly traveling on them, I could anticipate when one or more needed work. Even when others in wheelchairs balked, I never minded riding an elevator with anyone, even those who could use the stairs.
A few weeks ago, someone using a cane tip to call an elevator at the First Baptist Church in Corsicana caught my attention. The impish act caused a chuckle, because I regularly pulled the same move as a kid. Not only did my cane tricks show part of my personality, they were a conversation starter.
Though I don’t regularly attend church I’m thankful for the promise of Easter. The Holy week is a time for reflection about the Lord’s assurances in this life and beyond.
During a dream many years ago, I distinctly remember hearing the phrase, “In heaven, everything’s within walking distance.” I believe; therefore, I won’t bother packing my used canes or wheelchair for the journey, just a good pair of walking shoes.
Elevators are quite boring. Not only does society consider it a bit odd to talk with strangers in such a cramped setting, there’s hardly time to learn anything meaningful before the door opens.
Coincidently, an elevator is the perfect place to practice an essential political skill. Known as an ‘elevator speech’ candidates should practice introducing themselves briefly discussing the main points of their campaign in about 90 seconds. Those running for office and their supporters are only able to meet a fraction of a community’s total voters in person. When an opportunity presents itself, one must be prepared.
Phone calls and political mail work, but nothing is as effective as letting a voter seeing a candidate knocking doors in their neighborhood. It’s their best chance to gauge a candidate’s ability to hold the position they seek.
I empathize. It’s difficult to have face to face interactions with voters while explaining political positions, so go with a friend. Talking politics at someone’s door requires confidence, but the only way to gain experience and confidence is through repetition.
The key is to make any interactions efficient and meaningful. Be cordial, concise, and as quick as possible. Always offer the opportunity for a voter to learn more from a website. Maintain and update a contact list, follow up when prudent.
Never assume that a voter will know when Election Day is, or when Early Voting begins. A positive or neutral encounter should always end when the candidate asks for support.
Candidates running for city and school board positions around the area have a few remaining weeks to knock on doors. I hope they wear out tread on their shoes in the final days, using their elevator speech only on door steps.
Early voting begins April 25. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
