I’ve never considered myself ten feet tall or bulletproof, though there’ve been times I’ve felt as though I’d fallen from a greater distance. I’ve gotten up of course, but I’ve become more cautious as I’ve gotten older.
At my age, returning to vertical takes too long. Back in high school I had a frank conversation with someone who attempted to positively adjust my attitude. He said that if things had been different, I’d have already been knocked on my butt several times.
I knew he was right, and I knew I would’ve deserved the fate. I’m sure there are times I still do. My attitude stunk in high school. I felt trapped in my town and by my inability to escape it. Surely, I was frustrated by my physical limitations, but more troublesome were the fortifications I placed around myself. Ironically, instead of offering protection, these defenses only crippled me further.
I thanked him for the advice. He was a hell of a football player, and in those moments an appreciated truth-teller. I enjoyed watching from the home stands during our Senior year. I’m happy that like me, he and other members of my class have moved on, and enjoyed success in various personal and private pursuits.
I don’t know where he falls on the political spectrum, or how he feels about wearing a mask during the pandemic. It’s never come up during talks about the usual professional ineptitude of home team Bears and Cubs. Even if we disagreed on these subjects it wouldn’t affect our friendship.
Leaving politics aside, from time to time is okay, as is having a respectful hotly contested political debate. Whether it’s behind a barstool or a keyboard, utilizing an outlet to release the passions and pains of life, does lighten the load.
One thing is for sure these days, there is a lot of passion and pain close to the surface.
The pandemic has affected everyone, but I reject the false choice of either safeguarding public health or irreparably harming the economy. We must ensure public health, while continuing to assist those with economic distress.
I continue to welcome fierce debate on how best to accomplish these priorities, however, I was shocked by the speed in which keyboard warriors became masters of these complicated fields. At the same time, real experts continue to risk their lives, to protect us from ourselves.
That sacrifice caused some to die with their swords in their hands. The least we can do is to honor them by washing our hands, keeping our distance and wearing the damn mask, until the pandemic is behind us.
I’m glad social media, wasn’t around when I was younger. Youth, was difficult enough without it. At the time I didn’t care for narrow opinions, or the hometown which fostered them. But childish disagreements and toothless threats are so high school. As adults, we all have the ability to leave town or come back home and when it’s appropriate, and buy a round for those who cared enough to offer good advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.