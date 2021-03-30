They say, everything in life changes but death and taxes. Of course, waiting for change to occur can be frustrating. While it’s always possible to alter something either about ourselves or within society, doing so takes time. The more pertinent question is whether or not we have the fortitude to continue any task long enough to see a desired outcome through to fruition.
The effort of striving toward a goal, falling short, and making other attempts is honorable. Although there are conflicting theories about how long it takes to form a habit, I didn’t reach even the closest threshold of achieving my 2021, New Year’s resolution, of doing a daily regimen of pushups. Before I knew it January was half over then February, and now, almost all of March is in the books.
Researchers find that eighty percent of resolutions fall by the way side during the second week of February.
It’s difficult to maintain the level of consistency, enthusiasm, or intensity necessary to achieve positive results. Adrenaline and excitement associated with a mundane or arduous activity wears off quickly individuals must be willing to grind in order to achieve desired results. The same is true in politics. Not every activity associated with campaigns makes the papers or leads to fame, but grinding every day will eventually lead to victory. Everyone fights political mental exhaustion and physical fatigue. Many still grind there way because political activism has become a habit that will most likely never be broken.
I’ve written many times about the energy of campaigning and the feeling of being in a room of candidates and voters. Though not all energy is fun to experience, it’s in these moments that a candidate is the most vulnerable to making an undisciplined mistake. As a campaign advisor, I stressed the need for message discipline, even though many decry political speak. It isn’t sexy but getting in that habit will help candidates and staffs reach their goals. In my current role I continue to respect candidates who can maintain it, despite my best efforts.
I found that advising on campaigns leads to tunnel vision, I focused on what I could control and the next task on the list, I depended upon those who doggedly follow other details or issues down the proverbial legislative rabbit hole. Those individuals give invaluable updates they also serve as some of the country’s best watchdogs.
Unfortunately, the majority don’t follow politics closely, and that’s a habit I wish our society would break. Some tune in during key times while others insist that politics doesn’t impact their lives.
Voters routinely call politicians liars and regularly profess a biannual desire to start fresh and “throw the bums out,” but the likelihood that an incumbent will win reelection to Congress is more than nine in ten.
Political activism is not as much of a habit as a lifestyle, as we enter the home stretch before the May election, I encourage everyone to register to vote by April 1, then sit back and enjoy the grind.
