I consider myself a graduate of the school of hard knocks, though I simply referred to it as high school. Kids can be cruel, being disabled adds an extra degree of difficulty to one’s school years which can be challenging for everyone. Even some adults still occasionally look, whisper or ask inappropriate questions when they recognize a difference.
One advantage to age is possessing a sharpened sarcastic wit. However, not every situation calls for a quick retort. While many things roll off the back, malice and ignorance can occasionally rip open scar tissue which was mistakenly thought to be long sense healed. There are times I still want to fade into the corner, and curse the thing I known all my life. Too often, frustrations connected with my inability to perform everyday tasks with a degree of ease, or a modicum of grace, have boiled over.
Needless to say, I was too far in my shell and too self-conscious to participate in any school productions. Not that people were ever clamoring for me to get on stage. My singing voice, is a less appealing sound than that of a cat screeching. Individual shortcomings of aptitude aside, I recognize talent when I see it.
Last Saturday, I had the opportunity to attend the Corsicana Independent School District’s production of Annie Jr. The show was part of the Penguin Project, which empowers students with all types of disabilities to take part in theater. The amazing and heartwarming production featured fourth to twelfth grade students with all levels of ability.
Following a year where many of us have been separated, the benefits of inclusion were on full display. The chance to watch these young actors experience success together was special.
Those talented young people and those connected with the project should be commended. Their toil and labor will be remembered for years to come and as a source of boundless pride for those who took part. Corsicana ISD is one school making efforts towards inclusion, and I applaud the district in this effort.
The ability and willingness of schools to adapt curriculum and activities seems to have changed in the last three decades, CISD’s administration teachers and staff do their best to support students who are trying to experience school as any other student would.
As a disabled person I am reluctant to use the word inspirational to describe many things which should be considered regular occurrences. We are just people with differences who are trying to accomplish the same things as every one else.
The production was amazing, from the opening act until the closing bow, but it was the encore that took my breath away. I felt the energy of the kids as everyone started singing and dancing to Don’t Stop Believing by Journey. In those moments they were just kids without labels or cares.
During my time I didn’t allow myself experience that unadulterated freedom. I was too scared, ashamed or macho to just let go. To the students and everyone involved, Bravo.
