As I'm writing this, the Dodgers and Rays are battling through what is turning out to be a pretty exciting World Series. Game 4 on Saturday night was an instant classic. However it turns out in the end, the Rays can either win their franchise's first championship, or the Dodgers can get back on top for the first time since 1988.
I go further into detail in the story I linked below, but the last decade for the Dodgers has been one of both great success and great failure. They have won their division for eight straight seasons, they went to the World Series in back to back seasons in 2017 and 2018 and are back there again this year, but despite the repeated regular-season success, they have not been able to win a World Series.
There are very few examples in professional sports history that compare (maybe the 1990s Buffalo Bills), and I don't think any player has worn the burden more than Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. He has become almost an avatar of the team's collective struggle. After the Dodgers now-infamous loss to the Astros in the 2017 fall classic, Kershaw wore the failure personally. Years later, we know that Houston was cheating and that it's possible the Dodgers would have won in a fair series, which only makes his response to losing more admirable.
One of the reasons I appreciate sports so much is the sense of personal responsibility imbued in what the athletes do. At the highest levels, there's very little excuse-making when they don't succeed. They have a strong sense of ownership in the outcome, even when the path to that outcome wasn't their fault or wasn't fair. Watch how a relief pitcher's teammates react to him when he gets back to the dugout after giving up a late-inning lead; you'll see a lot of support.
In part nine of Marcus Aurelius' Meditations, he wrote, "Leave other people's mistakes where they lie," and in part five, "Be tolerant with others and strict with yourself." When we're tempted to find fault in others when we come up short or to make excuses for why something went wrong, we can turn to a Roman emperor of almost two thousand years ago or a dugout of baseball players for a good example of how to respond. Usually, a high standard of personal responsibility is what's best.
This can be hard for me, especially when I've made a particularly bad mistake. Holding myself to a high standard of personal responsibility is something that I value, but I'm working at it constantly, and I come up short pretty often.
A few months ago, I got a reprint of the first edition of the Boy Scouts Handbook from 1911, and the opening chapter on Scoutcraft might be one of the best reads I've come across on personal standards. Few things have been as humbling as comparing myself to the standards of early 20th century prepubescent boys. For example, it says that "to be a scout means to be prepared to do the right thing at the right moment, no matter what the consequences are." Early scouts were expected to be unselfish, show courage, do their duty, and show benevolence and thrift, among other things. The standards seem extremely high when read in 2020.
The value of a standard, especially a high one, is that it calls for something better. It gives us a target to reach, and sometimes a clear measuring stick for when we don't reach it. I enjoy sports because the rules aren't supposed to get modified to lower the bar for those who don't reach it (like the "17 inches" speech given by coach John Scolinos years ago). There's a standard, and you either meet it or you don't. If you don't, save the excuses and keep trying.
I hope for Kershaw to win the World Series this week in part because I admire the way he's handled himself through years of bad Octobers. He's been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last decade, but that has not followed him into the postseason. He's suffered some brutal outings with the whole country watching (like against the Cubs in Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS and against the Nationals in Game 5 of last year's NLDS), but he has always responded by holding himself to a high standard and continuing to work toward his ultimate goal. That's easy for me to root for.
