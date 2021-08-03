When it comes to making decisions, some believe second thoughts are vastly overrated, while others deliberate to exhaustion. In my experience, those who rush to judge the decisions of others are usually just seeking attention.
I was confounded by hot takes calling American Gymnast Simone Biles a quitter following her decision to withdraw from Olympic competition. Biles is a survivor of sexual abuse, who has also endured multiple physical injuries. She cited the “twisties,” a common and dangerous condition, which causes the loss of one’s orientation in the air, as the reason.
Members of Team USA quickly supported Biles, who decided to prioritize her physical and mental health over competing. Though outnumbered, the trolls went after her. They spoke authoritatively from their couches, I suppose, about Biles quitting on her team.
I don’t make a habit of confusing national pride with an overzealous sense of entitlement. One of the more exciting and dramatic aspects of sports is that there aren’t any guarantees. Instead of embracing the Olympic ideal of sportsmanship, the hoard asked her to prove a negative.
Simone Biles is certainly the best gymnast of a generation, maybe the greatest ever. She flips, twists and contorts her body, in ways that most of us can only dream. She and other gymnasts’ risk serious injury performing high impact skills. They regularly push their bodies, and the limits of physics; in pursuit of perfection.
As the world’s most decorated gymnast, Biles has dominated her sport, though her greatest contribution might prove to be the decision to leave the mat on her terms.
I love most types of competition, although recently I’ve become conflicted. I don’t want to adopt the attitude of a spectator in the Roman Coliseum. Athletes must have the right to walk away without regrets, leaving good memories when they choose to exit.
Many claim that well compensated football players understand the risks, but as more information about the long-lasting effects of head injuries, I find myself wondering if the concussions and pain are worth the money and the echoes of fading cheers.
Admitting one is not physically or mentally at their best is difficult under any circumstance. Adding the complication of a glaring spotlight and the pressures associated with being a world class athlete, could cause even the best to suffer a lapse of concentration. Given the majestic height and speed that Biles attains to attempt her breathtaking aerial skills, any accident could be catastrophic.
Depression and anxiety are real, as are other mental health issues. Asking for help at any time is a sign of tremendous strength, not weakness. For too long those who sought help were considered weak. I hope that perception continues to change, though it took a while to share that I began seeing a councilor in 2018.
If you need help seek it, be your own mental health champion, without regret.
My hot take ends there – I appreciate the joy Simone Biles provided to everyone during her career and wish her nothing but health and happiness moving forward.
