There aren’t easy choices on a president’s desk. Regardless of complexity, extenuating circumstances, prior agreements or political concerns, the buck ultimately stops with the President of the United States.
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed more than 2,977 Americans. The War on Terror has been a foreign policy focal point of four American Presidents, costing the lives and resources of Americans and our Allies. Two decades later the region remains a boiling cauldron. A precipitous withdraw of American troops from Afghanistan won’t lower the temperature.
This isn’t the methodical foreign policy approach candidate Biden promised. Kneejerk reactions are rarely worth a dime, much less a dollar.
Biden promised to rebuild alliances and to demonstrate to our Allies that America can once again be counted on. I’m wondering what they’ll think of our exit? I’m also horrified for Afghan’s who supported the war effort. When we return, in five, ten, or twenty years, where will we turn for assistance? The Taliban is already plotting and will seek retribution.
I’m not shocked by the ineptitude Biden and previous presidents have demonstrated toward Afghanistan. Americans have propped up governments around the world so often you’d think we’d either improve the skill or stop the tactic.
Afghanistan is just the latest case study of American political hubris.
The Russians invaded the country in December 1979. They suffered 70,000 dead during the Battle for Berlin; but withdrew exhausted, in 1989.
Afghan’s have been pawns in a geo political tug of war for generations. Before being called terrorists, the fighters were known as the Mujahideen. Supplied with United States weapons, they defeated the Soviets because they knew the terrain. and learned that fighting a Superpower requires patience. They correctly bet that Americans would get tired, and that’s exactly what happened. Eventually politics and other issues consumed our attention.
At their core Afghans are a tribal people more loyal to their clans than their state. The Taliban is a brutal sect, who regained power because others refused to defend their country.
Don’t misunderstand, I favored military intervention following the terrorist attacks. I believe that war should be fought with minimal constraints, and total victory is the only solution to armed conflict. During the March to the Sea, General Sherman said, “War is Hell.” I’m confident if given the chance Sherman would’ve transformed the Tora Bora mountains into the world’s largest, and most expensive rock quarry.
The United States military is the greatest fighting force in history, but those who wear the uniform shouldn’t be confused with the Diplomatic Corps.
Many veterans suffer the effects of war long after most people and politicians have forgotten. Don’t misconstrue their faulty attention spans as mission failure or allow their shortcomings to detract from those who fought bravely. Our government has again failed to learn from history, so we are doomed to repeat it.
I apologize to our country’s veterans and to the next group of brave Americans who’ll clean up the messes that historically ignorant politicians approve while behind their desks.
