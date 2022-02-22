One of my all-time favorite songs is “In Color” by Jamey Johnson. Prompted by his grandson, the protagonist talks about his brother, wedding day, and about his best friend with whom he fought alongside during World War II. The wise man explains that although the pictures are in black and white, life happens in color.
The song’s lyrics have greater personal impact because, like the subject of the song, my grandfather left civilian life to become a tail gunner in the Army Air Corps.
Ernie De Doncker was a proud veteran, a woodworker, and artist. He ended his career with John Deere as a respected foreman, but gained the title he relished most after I was born. Among the countless lessons he imparted were that I would have many acquaintances, a few true friends, and that he would always be my buddy.
He and I would spend hours in his workshop where he kept an easel and paints. A tremendous artist, grandpa was patient enough to give life and depth to sea and landscapes. He could make animals and people seemingly come to life.
The hobby brought him satisfaction and provided me with more opportunity to talk with him about any number of subjects important to a boy, learning about his grandfather.
Because of the time I spent with him, I’ve long appreciated the skill and effort it takes to tell a story with light, shade and color, even though I lack a drop of talent necessary to draw a stick figure.
Earlier this month I attended a reception for Judy Gallin’s collection of paintings of the "Croatian/Serbian War” exhibit, presented by the Navarro Council of the Arts at the Warehouse Gallery in Corsicana.
Judy Norwood Gallin, PhD. is a Corsicana native, a retired professor, former war correspondent and active painter, who showed the atrocities and inhumanity of war, as well as it’s lighter moments.
In my family I was also blessed to have a Great Aunt Helen and Uncle Paul Archibald, who were founding members of the Croatian Crest Club in Moline, Illinois. Because of them I further appreciated Gallin’s work on a human level. Aside from being the sweetest and most caring person I’ve ever known, Aunt Helen raised her family to respect her ancestral traditions, ethnic food, music, and language.
The Croatian Club was a tangible part of our family history and a backdrop of several sweet memories.
After she passed, Uncle Paul continued to share what he knew of the war-torn Eastern European region. As ethnic cleansing and war raged in the early 1990s, we hoped for a quick end and a diplomatic solution to the conflict, before more land, homes and lives were destroyed.
Last week, I was able see the evils of war, along with glimpses of the enduring human spirit in Gallin’s paintings. I recognized it on the canvas because I had been fortunate to see it on my Aunt Helen’s face for years.
Gallin’s exhibit will be on display through February at the Warehouse Living Arts Center.
