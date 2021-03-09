There’s are old sayings proclaiming that groups of three are either company or a crowd. I’m not sure about either but a 23-candidate field is definitely packed. I like to be around people but at times it’s difficult to move around, hear anyone, or breathe fresh air.
Following the passing of former Texas Sixth District Congressman, Ron Wright, Gov. Greg Abbott, called a special election to fill the seat. The timing of the contest will coincide with the regularly scheduled municipal elections. In a matter of a few weeks, Democrats, Republicans, an Independent and a Libertarian each declared their intentions to enter the Congressional jungle primary, on May 1, 2021.
In reality, some have already reached the apex of their candidacies just by filing with the Secretary of State. It’s likely that regardless of party, the two who receive the most votes will face each other again in a runoff election later this year, because it’s unlikely any candidate will reach the 50% required threshold in May.
This election’s condensed time frame, was necessitated by unfortunate circumstances; however, even sad situations, present opportunities. Although the natural inclination of politicians is to contact the most voters as possible in the shortest time. Those who live in the region’s cities and suburbs will get plenty of attention, however those who live in sparsely populated areas shouldn’t be forgotten.
We’ll remember those who remember us.
In addition to routine challenges posed during a conventional campaign this one will force candidates to ramp up even quicker. While some things remain irregular in 2021, name recognition remains a staple in politics. Of the nearly two dozen contenders, those who are already known throughout Navarro, Ellis and parts of Tarrant Counties, will have a tremendous advantage. This election will be dictated by turnout, each candidate must also be able to contrast themselves with the others, even within their own party, or risk having their message drowned out or overshadowed due to media saturation or policy similarities.
The ability for a candidate and their staff to quickly adapt and access resources is crucial. Time is always a candidates and campaigns most valuable resource, and it’s already running short. The first stage of this election is less than six weeks away. Candidates should spend most of their time meeting still unknown, but likely voters, not party faithful. Those entrusted to talk up a candidate when they can’t be everywhere at once, shouldn’t require the hard sell. Relationships with community influencers and party faithful are important, and take time to build. In these instances, candidates should be the closer.
Arming candidates and campaigns with reliable data is also key. Keeping contact with voters and recognizing what issues motivate them is Politics 101. Data, and knowing how to use it is a difference maker on Election Day.
I wish all the candidates’ luck and safety while on this short trail. Voters like me hope to see every candidate in Navarro County, even though it may seem a little crowded.
